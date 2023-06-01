NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As Major William King spoke, he rarely brought his eyes away from the monument.
It’s a pillar across the street from Town Hall, that neighbors and faces the Civil War memorial — which stands closely beside the town’s municipal headquarters. Etched on the pillar across the way, at Veterans Memorial Park, are the names of the men from past wars (World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War), who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. The sons of North Kingstown. The World War I monument is located in Wickford.
King, a Vietnam War veteran, U.S. Army, said, he grew up with “a lot of them.”
He spoke in a low voice. His eyes were distant and there was a splash of mourning in them.
King said, when he finished his service and returned home, he couldn’t bear to hold onto his uniforms. He burned them.
Every single one.
The weight was just too heavy.
“It just does something to you,” King said, his voice just a tone away from a whisper. “I’m very self-conscious about it … When people say, ‘thank you for your service,’ it’s hollow to us. When we meet each other again – we say, ‘welcome home.’”
On Monday, King was present for the town’s annual commemoration of Memorial Day.
“Memorial Day is not Veterans Day,” Rev. Lee Hardgrove, State Champlin Veteran of Foreign Wars, Rhode Island said during his opening remarks. “We honor our living — those who served on Veterans’ Day. Today, we remember those who paid the ultimate price, so we can stand here today.”
The day of memoriam began with the placing of floral wreaths at the two memorials, as well as the memorials of post-9/11 servicemen Capt. Matthew J. August and Second Lt. Matthew S. Coutu.
“Is this one day enough?” Commander Peter Pellegrino, U.S. Navy, asked, during his ceremony address. “It is accumbent upon us to live it. Now. That unless we practice the right and privileges purchased with their blood, we diminish their sacrifice.”
The annual parade began at 10 a.m.
The 88th Army Band of the Rhode Island National Guard, the middle school marching bands, the honor guards of the North Kingstown Police and Fire Departments, Exeter Volunteer Fire Department No. 1, veterans, the Providence Drum Troupe, and Friends of Plum Beach Lighthouse all took part in the march. The order of march featured the Girl Scouts of New England, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, the Rhode Island Youth Theater, and the North Kingstown Community Chorus.
The route stretched through West Main, Brown, and Phillips Streets — through Wickford Village to Tower Hill Road (Rte. 1). It then proceeded southwards to the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial on the grounds of Elm Grove Cemetery for the concluding ceremonies. Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. Seth Magaziner were at the cemetery to pay their respects, in front of the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial.
Additionally, NK Town Council member Matthew McCoy offered his remarks at the cemetery — explaining the importance of the yearly memoriam, designed to keep those lost residents in North Kingstown’s thoughts.
“The service men and women who have died for our country died once, either being killed in action, died of their wounds,” McCoy said. “But we don’t want them to die twice.”
Magaziner said the Americans who go about their freedoms today, need to honor fallen veterans through deeds. To fight for the democracy that those who have died fought to preserve.
“The democracy and the freedom that we all hold so dear is only made possible because for over 200 years, brave people have stood up, been willing to put on the uniform and put their own lives in danger for others,” Magaziner said. “So, this Memorial Day, we pause to thank all the veterans, but in particular, those who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their own lives so we all can continue to enjoy the freedom and the democracy that we hold so dear.”
Sen. Jack Reed, Chair of the Armed Services Committee of the U.S. Senate, said there is always work to be done, in order to do so.
“Today is an opportunity to re-pledge ourselves to give meaning to the lives of those who sacrificed,” Reed said. “To create a strong vibrant democracy in America and peaceful and prosperous world. Their work is now our work. And let us pledge to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.