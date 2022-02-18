SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor and Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, Chairperson of the House of Representatives Small Business Committee, joined Joe Viele, the executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, in a whirlwind tour of Wakefield businesses on Friday, Feb. 11. Their objective was to promote awareness of the $12.5 million Rhode Island Rebounds Small Business Grant Program.
Under the program, which McKee initiated January 31, small businesses who meet certain criteria and eligibility requirements could receive either $2,500 or $5,000 “in direct relief to small businesses impacted by COVID-19,” according to the Rhode Island Commerce website (commerceri.com).
“Small businesses continue to face challenges as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee said in a statement. “Tourism and hospitality businesses, as well as retail and personal service businesses that rely upon foot traffic, continue to face hardships. These grants from my Administration’s Rhode Island Rebounds program will provide immediate relief to these businesses, and I thank the General Assembly for approving and funding this program.”
On the same day McKee officially ended his indoor mask-wearing mandate that he imposed by executive order in December 2021, he and his entourage began their commercial district tour with a stop at Pier Cleaners, where owner Larry Fisher ushered them around his facility. McKee also stopped at Paul Masse Chevrolet, South County Bread Company, and All That Matters Yoga and Wellness. “It was a promotional visit to let those businesses know the grant is available,” Viele explained.
Fish, chairman of the South Kingstown Economic Development Committee, said he and his wife applied for the $5,000 grant for his Ragtime Cleaning establishment. “I am in favor of anything that can help small businesses,” Fish said.
According to the Rhode Island Commerce website, to be eligible for a grant, businesses must be able to show a COVID-related revenue loss, make $1 million or less, and meet other criteria. McKee said Fish’s Ragtime Cleaning is one of approximately 2,600 small businesses that have applied for the grants thus far. McKee said they would be visiting other towns in the state to promote the Rhode Island Rebounds program.
“We’re branching out across the entire state. We’ve been to all 39 cities and towns.” McKee said. “The money could be exhausted by Tuesday’s deadline. “We’ve had a very healthy response so far. We’re trying to allocate enough money to have a positive impact.” The grants are two-tiered. One is for $5,000; the other is for $2,500. The initial application period for a grant ended Tuesday, February 15, but the program may reopen if funds remain.
The governor and his entourage surprised Keri Lyn Collins, proprietor of South County Bread Company when they walked into her establishment at 333 Main St. Collins was on her way to an appointment but found time to tell McKee that her experience as a business owner in Wakefield has been “bittersweet.” South County Bread Company opened in May, 2021 in the midst of the pandemic. “We’ve been very fortunate,” Collins said. “We’ve had unbelievable support from the community, but it’s heartbreaking to see some of our neighbors going out of business.”
Pryor explained that the Rhode Island grants program is in its third phase, all designed to rejuvenate small businesses across the state that suffered financial losses due to COVID-19. Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, the first phase was titled “Restore,” the second “Relief,” and the current third program “Rebounds,” which debuted on the first of February.
According to Pryor, the program has been highly successful. “Rhode Island has experienced one of the strongest recoveries in the country and is leading the Northeast for our economic recovery, according to Moody’s Analytics Back-to-Normal Index, and we have been for many months,” Pryor said. “However, as is true across the country, it’s an uneven recovery. Small businesses, especially those in hospitality or in locations such as downtown where businesses are dependent on foot traffic, continue to suffer. Therefore, we thought it was important to offer another round of relief grants to help small businesses make it to the other end of the pandemic.”
“We are leading the Northeast in reopening the economy, and it has a lot to do with the work we’ve done to help small businesses.” McKee said.
