SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee will officially kick off its monthly speaker series to celebrate the town’s special anniversary year with Loren Spears, Executive Director of the Tomaquag Museum.
The speaker series, sponsored by Shaw’s Market and Panera Bread of Wakefield, begins this Tuesday at South Kingstown High School’s Auditorium, located at 215 Columbia Street in Wakefield. The talks are from 7-8:15 p.m. and are free and open to the public with the auditorium entrance and parking located behind the high school.
Spears’ talk is titled “Kumagooaunash Numanutoom, All Creator’s Gifts”. In this presentation, Spears will express her personal and community’s connection with the land, describing traditional ecological knowledge, historical life ways, and contemporary intergenerational relationships with Mother Earth. Spears’ photo and bio are available at tomaquagmuseum.org/tomaquag-staff.
“As we commemorate the anniversary of the town of South Kingstown, we must understand the relationship Indigenous people have with the land, past, present and future. Our history is written in this landscape.” Spears said.
Spears’ speech will also feature a performance by the Yootay Singers from 7-7:10 p.m. The Yootay Singers are a community drum group based out of Mashantucket, CT, all of whom come from the surrounding tribes (Narragansett, Pequot, Wampanoag)
The speaker series was led by 300th Anniversary Steering Committee member John Desmond to highlight the local history of South Kingstown in this year of celebrating the past, present, and future of the town.
“As a newcomer to South Kingstown, I had questions about South Kingstown’s past,” he said. “I learned the answers to some of those questions by listening to local authorities in conversation and reading their articles and books. Their answers were entertaining and instructive. The best local history is that way.”
After research, he recruited some of these authorities to give talks derived from their conversations and their writings. Desmond said the Speaker Series promises to be entertaining and instructive.
“The speakers look forward to engaging your interest, inspiring your curiosity, and expanding your awareness of South Kingstown during 2023, this year of celebrating where we live,” he said. “In short, local history helps those in the present understand the past and look forward to creating the future.”
In addition to Spears, the full lineup can be found on the town’s website and includes:
Feb. 16: Jay Waller, Senior Archaeologist with The Public Archaeology Laboratory, Inc., “Archaeological Examples of Narragansett Indian and Native American Land Use”;
March 16: Betty J. Cotter, URI lecturer, former editor of the South County Independent and the Narragansett Times, “Community Organizations and Caroline Hazard”;
March 30: Christian McBurney, author of American Revolutionary War books, “The Rise and Fall of the South Kingstown Planters, 1660 to 1783”;
April 20: Brian Wallin, veteran broadcast news reporter and producer, “The History of the Narragansett Pier Railroad” (This lecture includes a presentation of Artifacts of the Narragansett Pier Railroad by Erica Luke, Executive Director, South County History Center);
May 11: Jessica Wilson, Local History Librarian, South Kingstown Public Library, “Historic Buildings, Memorials, and Monuments”, and August (Date TBD) “’Life, Time, and The Weaver’ by Daniel Chester French”;
June 8: Jody Boucher, Regional Publisher, RI Suburban Newspapers, “History of the Narragansett Times in South Kingstown”;
July 20: Retired R.I. Supreme Court Justice Gilbert Indeglia, “The Tavern Hall Preservation Society, Friends of the West Kingston Railroad Station - Saving the Railroad Signal Tower”;
Sept. 21: Stephen Long, author, editor, founder of Northern Woodlands magazine, “The Effects of the 1938 Hurricane in Rhode Island”;
Oct. 5: Joanne Pope Melish, Associate Professor Emerita, History Department, University of Kentucky, “Slavery and Emancipation in the Making of South Kingstown”;
Oct. 19: URI Professors: Kris Bovy, Cathy DeCesare, and Rod Mather, “History and Archaeology of the URI Campus Landscape.”;
Nov. 2: Richard Vangermeersch, Historian and URI Professor Emeritus, “The 1888 South Kingstown/Narragansett Split”;
Dec. 12: James Manni, SK Town Manager, “History of the Rhode Island State Police; the Future of South Kingstown; 300th Anniversary Highlights”.
Shaw’s Market is providing a variety of snacks and Panera Bread is providing coffee for all the lectures.
“We are very grateful for Shaw’s and Panera Bread for supporting the anniversary milestone,” said Beth Leconte, member of the 300th Anniversary Fundraising Committee. “Scott Champagne at Shaw’s and Stephanie Zickendrafth at Panera Bread were eager to help the community and provide refreshments for the full series. They knew it was a great marketing opportunity to be part of the 300th and we cannot thank them enough.”
All the lectures will be held at the SK High School Auditorium (except for July and August) and will begin at 7 p.m. with dates available on the town website. The SK 300th Anniversary Steering Committee will be selling commemorative merchandise such as t-shirts, coins, scarves, pint glasses and more. Cash purchases only. Credit card purchases are available at Belmont Market.
To prepare for the town’s anniversary milestone, the South Kingstown Town Council established the 300th Anniversary Steering Committee earlier this year. Composed of residents, business owners, students, as well as cultural, educational, faith-based, civic, military, and non-profit organizations, the Committee has planned commemorative presentations, projects, and events for a year-long array of diverse programming. These will highlight the town’s rich past; celebrate achievements of its people; and create memorable, perennial, philanthropic and creative opportunities for engaging residents and visitors. The aim of the celebration is to build a greater understanding and appreciation for the unique and special place that South Kingstown has become.
For a complete listing of projects and events, visit www.southkingstownri.com/sk300 .
