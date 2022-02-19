This Sunday marks the 19th anniversary of the Station nightclub fire, which caused the deaths of 100 people and injured 230. The first was the fourth-deadliest at a nightclub in U.S. history and the second-deadliest in New England. The fire also resulted in a slew of safety and fire code changes in Rhode Island nightclubs. Do you believe the changes worked? Do you feel Rhode Island nightclubs are any safer since the Station Nightclub Fire? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

