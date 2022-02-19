SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Farmers will be exempt from a new town law that aims to curb backyard fowl and other animals from straying away from their owners’ property.
South Kingstown’s Town Council on Monday passed an amended version of the ordinance that includes exemptions for small, intermediate and large farms.
“I think we heard from a number of people who are familiar with farms and how they operate,” council member Jess Rose, who has backyard chickens, said. “Farmers who have cattle etc. aren’t letting their animals out and about. I’d be really hesitant to include farms.”
Farms as defined in town ordinances include agricultural properties of five, 15 and 25 or more acres for small, intermediate and large, respectively.
“That would exclude a resident who is just raising chickens or turkeys at their home,” Solicitor Mike Ursillo said. The town ordinance doesn’t make an exception for people raising animals on a lot fewer than five acres.
Council member Deb Kelso said that if loose farm animals become a problem, “we can revisit it.”
The section titled “Duty to Prevent Animals from Straying” imposes relatively minor penalties on owners of animals that are caught outside of the property where they are regularly kept.
The first such violation within the span of a year comes with a warning. The second would slap the owner with a $50 fine and the third violation would see the fine at $100.
Animals recovered by an animal control officer or the police could be impounded at the cost of the owner, who would be notified. Owners also have a right to appeal the penalties.
Another change the council made extends the time the town will keep an impounded animal from seven days to 14. After that, if the animal isn’t claimed the town may “adopt” it or “otherwise dispose of the animal in accordance with the law.”
Commercial farmers were concerned about the seven-day turnaround, Kelso said.
“If somebody’s out of town, they left someone in charge of the farm, they may not have the ability or the funds to collect the animal,” Kelso said. “After some discussion with some folks, we felt like 14 days would be a better fit.”
Doing so gives backyard farmers “a little breathing room,” she said.
Escaped birds and other animals have not been a scourge in South Kingstown, according to officials. But the council received a complaint last year from a few residents who said birds from neighboring properties were causing problems in their yards.
“We need to err on the side of the businesses who are trying to make a living and that includes all farms, by exempting all farms from this ordinance,” Kelso said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.