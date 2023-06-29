NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Art Festival had full color on display for the visitors who chose looking at fine art rather than bending to intimidation to stay away from dreary skies.
Small tents shielded from damp weather displayed vibrant rainbow hues and colors in mixed media, oil, acrylic, tin and metal shaped into keychains and birdhouses.
It made a trip to this 40th anniversary show worthwhile, said many attending, and those who stuck it out were rewarded on Sunday with peeks of sunshine as they strolled the grounds by the Towers and met artists to talk all things art.
“It’s my favorite show,” said Mike Bryce of Providence as he painted a much larger-than-life replica of a cup of Rhode Island’s iconic Del’s Lemonade with its classic yellow and green look boasting the Cranston company’s imprint on each “Fresh Fruit.”
The 56-year-old said he has been coming to the Wakefield Rotary’s annual event for at least 23 years. He also has a gallery on the East Side in Providence.
Looking around his displays, he offered other kinds of paintings, including those of the nearby 1883 Towers in Narragansett that span across Ocean Road.
Sandy Cutting, a Rotary member and art festival chairwoman, said, “It’s art that everyone in Rhode Island can relate to.”
Not far away stood Chris Pistilli, with his wife Emily, next to a very large painting of a Narragansett Beer can in white with red with a cursive-looking type for “Narragansett” and a red lobster with the words “Fresh Catch” at the bottom.
The Washington, D.C. resident with a summer home in Wakefield also had a painting with that contrasted an orange-yellow sky in design overtime a gradient of dark blue-to-green-to white sand appearing gradation.
“They are similar kinds of paintings, but different, and that’s what makes them work well together,” said Emily, pointing out they most likely will go in Chris’s home office in Wakefield.
This annual display brought nearly 100 artists from Rhode Island as well as from other states in New England, according to Cutting.
While noting its 40th anniversary, the actual festival is much older than that, having been started several years after the storied Wickford Art Festival, which dates to 1963, and will celebrate its 60th anniversary next month.
Betty Cotter wrote in The Independent in 2012 that Bob Blazek of Litchfield, Conn., has been exhibiting in the Pier since 1975, and figures the festival had been going for 10 years before he arrived.
Like many who reminisce about the festival, his stories revolve around longtime organizer Edward “Ted” Fish.
“He used to show up, he’d be the first one there,” said Blazek, 62. “He’d get there before any of the artists and be sitting on a park bench. He was an incredibly happy and wonderfully likable man.”
When she got involved in 1990, Deedra Durocher, new to the Rotary Club, was assigned to work with Fish, who had continued to oversee the festival after the Rotarians took it over from the Narragansett Art Association in 1982.
By then, the festival was having growing pains. Disputes with the town were common. The police were ticketing festival-goers’ cars, and one building inspector insisted that artists needed permits for their tents, because they were “structures,” Cotter wrote.
Located by the sprawling seawall for walking at shoreside Veterans Park — and in the shadow of the historic Towers — the show has become one of Narragansett’s signature events.
Town officials and others give their support to attractions bringing locals as well as others following art festival circuits. It also can be a benefit to many area businesses and restaurants.
That’s not lost on Justin Zucher of Matunuck. He’s a fan and patron of Boon Street artist Patricia “Pati” Sylvia. She also paints various local scenes with a flair toward impressionism.
“I have several of her works and some I even commissioned,” he said, standing in her booth and looking at the many paintings on display. He pulled out his cell phone and opened a picture on it of a painting she did.
“That’s the Beetlecat sailboat with my wife on it that she sailed to Jerry Brown Farm on our wedding day,” he said, noting that Sylvia did it from a picture he gave her.
He looked around at her other paintings.
“The texture of her color, it’s realistic. People don’t have clear faces and you can imagine people to fill in,” he said.
He also has pictures of the Beetlecat sailboat without his wife and on the Salt Pond, the former Skip’s Dock in the Jerusalem section of Narragansett and a red house on the Narrow River.
“It’s the memories and the feelings,” he said about the local pictures of recognizable places. “It’s such a beautiful place,” he added.
