June 30 marked the beginning of Phase III of Rhode Island’s reopening plans, and just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, state beaches are now able to operate at 75 percent capacity, adding back over an additional 2,200 parking spots at the seven state beaches, including South Kingstown’s East Matunuck Beach and Narragansett’s Scarborough Beach.
This marks an increase from Phase II, when the state beaches were only allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. In order to keep up with this added demand, the state says they’re strongly encouraging beachgoers to purchase their beach passes ahead of time online in order to decrease traffic, while offering an express entry lane for those that do so.
In addition, season passes to the state beaches will no longer be available for purchase at the gate and will be online only for the remainder of the season.
Also as of June 27, the state has a real time display on their website of each of the seven state beaches’ parking situations and how full their lots were in order to allow beachgoers to see how the lots are before making the trip.
For both East Matunuck and Scarborough, along with all other beaches and public spaces in Rhode Island, face masks are still required and proper social distancing of six feet must be kept in place.
As for local town beaches, the North Kingstown Town Beach has been fully running with no restrictions since Memorial Day weekend without issue, something which Town Manager A. Ralph Mollis said he is proud of.
“We don’t have any restrictions at this point,” Mollis said. “We periodically stop by the beach (and) patrol them to make sure there’s adequate social distancing and people are using the appropriate safety measures, but we haven’t had any issues and we don’t expect any in the future.”
For the North Kingstown Town Beach, beach passes must also be obtained ahead of time and are not sold at the gate. Masks must be worn at any time when in contact with people outside of your designated family unit, which is a maximum of five beachgoers, and a six feet distance must be kept from all other groups’ blankets or chairs. Masks, however, are not allowed to be worn in the water, but social distancing must still be kept in mind while swimming.
Lifeguards are also required to wear a mask and gloves when dealing with any situation with the beachgoers.
“We haven’t had any issues and we don’t expect any changes in the future unless of course circumstances change which require us to make some changes,” Mollis said.
Over in South Kingstown, Director of Leisure Services Terry Murphy says that there won’t be many changes from Phase II at the Town Beach at Matunuck.
“So moving to Phase III really has not affected our beach operation much differently from how it had been set up in Phase II, so we are still requiring face coverings, we’re set up to recommend social distancing on the beach and we have a capacity limit based on a certain square footage per person,” Murphy said. “We’re not changing any of that, we’re going to still follow the plan we had under Phase II.”
“The only thing that may impact us in Phase III are the travel quarantines from the states that have a higher than five percent positive rate on the virus (test), but other than that we are still following most of our control plan that we’ve set up since Phase II and we don’t see that changing through Phase III,” Murphy added.
So far, Murphy says that beachgoers have been very compliant with following social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.
“We’ve been very pleased with the compliance level for the folks who are visiting the town beach,” Murphy said. “Having said that, our staff is very vigilant in terms of reminding people whether they’re walking on the beach from a pedestrian access point or driving in the main gate, everyone is reminded that they must have a face covering and that they must wear it when they’re walking among people or walking up on the pavilion or using the restrooms.”
Murphy said that despite the nice weather on weekends in June, the Town Beach has still yet to meet its capacity.
“We’ve had a couple of very nice summer weekends where we’ve seen our attendance level fairly high but we have not reached our capacity on the town beach, but it’s still early,” Murphy said. “This weekend coming up will be a good test for us if the weather is beach weather.”
That being said, Murphy says they’re ready for it.
“We’re prepared,” Murphy said. “We’ve certainly got all hands on deck and we’ve got a police detail to be prepared for traffic if we see a backup in terms of entering the beach parking lot and our staff is very well prepared. We’re looking forward to it.”
Unlike the other beaches, passes for the Town Beach can still be purchased at the gate, in addition to South Kingstown Town Hall and the Neighborhood Guild at 325 Columbia Street.
Over in Narragansett, the Narragansett Town Beach is very much in the same boat as its counterparts. Social distancing and mask guidelines are in place and both residents and non-residents are allowed to buy day passes. They are keeping track of their numbers to make sure they stay at a level where proper social distancing can still happen and parking is on a first come, first serve basis, with reserved parking for town residents until 8 p.m.
For more information on East Matunuck and Scarborough, and to see how full their lots are, go to riparks.com. For more information on the town beaches, visit their respective town websites, northkingstown.org, southkingstownri.com and narragansettri.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.