NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett Town Manager James R. Tierney told the Town Council Monday evening that there is a contaminant in the town’s water treatment system called total trihalomethanes (TTHM) – at levels that are higher than average.
The announcement came after several inquiries from the public were put forward, concerning Point Judith’s wastewater treatment system status and water quality, officials said.
“The limit for (TTHMs) is .080 milligrams per liter. Point Judith has been in full compliance, for the last six quarters,” Tierney said. “However, the North End system, we have received slightly elevated (numbers) – above the .080.”
Point Judith gets its water from North Kingstown and Veolia Water, which are the suppliers for the town, the town manager added.
“In the North End system that was supplied by Veolia from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 – which is the fourth quarter of the year – it was .0897, but, they rounded it to .81 an excess of under .001.”
Narragansett engineering has been checking the water upon its arrival from suppliers, officials said.
“If (the water is) at .080 they’ve complied with their requirement,” Tierney said. “The only issue last year was one quarter – it’s the average that gets people notified – the contaminant level is higher than the .080.”
The quarter in September was “significantly higher” and “threw off the average for the year,” the town manager added.
“(This) brought (levels) up to .0897, they rounded it up to .081,” Tierney said. “It is a very small amount but it’s still something we’re concerned about. We’re assured that the water is safe.”
To clean the pipes and reduce residue, regular flushing of the system has been performed in the area’s North End – in November and January – targeting areas “where we think it may be coming from,” officials said.
The Town Council has $1,515,000 appropriated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Funds, for the existing water system improvements.
The town has been provided recommendations for water system modifications, Tierney said, adding that the Town Council has $92,000 approved for engineering design services to prepare “everything we need to do to improve it.”
Work on the water system will begin this month, the town manager said.
“The preliminary design is a system piping modification and new control valves, things that are needed and that ARPA funding would be used to institute these recommendations for improvement of the system.”
Regarding the town’s wastewater management, officials said flushable wipes are “really clogging the system up.”
This is going noticed at town wastewater facilities and pumping stations.
“We have items that come before the council regularly for repair of pumps that’s one of the reasons,” Tierney said. “Sometimes it’s age, sometimes its abuse from systems like this. They (the wipes) don’t break down as the way they’re supposed … so we ask people to be conservative in the use and don’t dispose of them in the sewer system.”
