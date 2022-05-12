NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A 300-foot trilobite was out of the question, so student Gary Jennison found another way to immortalize the extinct ocean arthropod that resembles a horseshoe crab, minus the tail.
Jennison, a Narragansett High School student, is leading the push for Rhode Island to designate the organism as its official state fossil.
The House of Representatives last week approved a measure by Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D-Dist. 34, South Kingstown, Narragansett) that would do so. The bill now goes to the state Senate, where Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown) is sponsoring its companion bill.
The trilobite’s heyday ended about 250 million years ago, but Jennison says it would make a great state fossil.
He got the chance recently to make his case that the Ocean State should have an ocean fossil before the Rhode Island House Committee on Special Legislation.
Jennison wanted to address Rhode Island’s woeful status as one of only five states that lack an official state fossil. He made the designation his senior project, and testified to lawmakers about the history and role of trilobites.
For his high school project, Jennison originally wanted to build a 300-foot tall trilobite, but, he said, was told “that’d be a really good movie, and I should save it for that.”
Trilobites were marine creatures, although some appear to have ventured onto land. They ranged in size from less than three millimeters to more than one foot.
“About half a billion years ago the trilobites emerged and they’re basically the precursor to nearly all arthropods on the planet today,” Jennison said, adding that they had many of the adaptations that would become common in the animal kingdom, such as photosensitive patches of cells that were a forerunner of eyes to outer plates that functioned as exoskeletons. “They died out about 250 million years ago during the Permian extinction event, but their evolutionary descendants continue to this day in the forms of thousands upon thousands of different species, really all across the Kingdom Animalia.”
Jennison advocated for the trilobite’s importance, saying it provides information that is vital to the studies of plate tectonics, environmental science and oceanography.
“It helps determine the environment of earth’s early oceans. It has made innumerable contributions. I think as the Ocean State, as a leader in oceanography and climate science, I think a designation like this would be very appropriate,” he said.
Jennison also humorously said he had concerns about the bill’s prospects at the General Assembly, given the wide notoriety of the beloved horseshoe crab.
“I was worried the horseshoe crab lobbyists would show up today and try to oppose it,” he said. “But I don’t see them in the audience so that takes a load off my shoulders.”
The trilobite is not unique to Rhode Island. Jennison said that it was probably one of the first species to populate globally.
But it is one of relatively few fossils that can be found in Rhode Island, he said, since the area was a geological late bloomer, having risen from the sea only about 50 million years ago. While it is most common around Jamestown, Jennison said it can be found anywhere in the state.
If the bill is passed and becomes law, the trilobite would be one of several new state emblems to which lawmakers have granted “official” status in recent years.
Last year, the northern star coral became the official state coral, and the harbor seal joined the ranks as the official state marine mammal in 2016. The prior year, the American burying beetle became the state insect, also as the result of advocacy by Rhode Island schoolchildren.
Tanzi said she was happy to sponsor the legislation on Jennison’s behalf.
“He did an amazing job providing ample evidence and interesting information with a touch of humor that acknowledged the lighthearted nature of this bill,” Tanzi said. “His work is an excellent example of civic engagement being taught and encouraged in our public schools, and if it results in people looking up trilobites and learning a bit about early life forms or marine science, this designation is worthwhile.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.