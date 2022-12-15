SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Charlie Hall and Doreen Collins return this weekend to Courthouse for the Art with a reprise holiday performance of their stand-up comedy act “Aging Disgracefully.”
The two long-time Rhode Island comedians have been traveling the stage and dinner club circuit in the state with this show for years and it brings laughs to anyone heading into the privileged category of a senior citizen.
“Ever see that Joe Namath commercial for the Medicare hotline? We do one in which Tom Selleck answers for reverse Medicare,” said Hall, referring to the Selleck commercial for reverse mortgages.
They will be appearing this Friday, Dec.16, at 7:30 p.m., at Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston.
The two veteran performers in comedy around the state take on the aging process staring baby boomers in the face as they tighten the grip on staying forever young while confronting their maladies of all kinds.
“There’s a place worse than us,” Hall said once about the act that has previously appeared at Courthouse Center for the Arts. “There’s this tribe that eats their elderly when they die to get their wisdom and experience.”
Collins immediately rejoined, “And, geeze, I thought Granma was tough when she was alive.”
The two during the regular shows have several standard gags and songs that engage the audience.
These kinds of one-liners, skits and parodies are all part of this two-person act created in Collins’s kitchen as Hall pondered the diminishing popularity of his political satire dinner show, Ocean State Follies.
“I’m sitting around the table with her husband, Frank,” Hall, now 66, said about how “Aging Disgracefully” started. “I’m bemoaning I’m getting old, getting irrelevant and Frank says, ‘Maybe that can be your show. It’s about getting old.’
“Yes, I can do a one-man show with Doreen because Doreen is old, too,” said Hall, who with partner Collins, now 62, see their own ages as a gateway to endless material that so far has made audiences roar because they see, taste, smell and feel the same things.
Collins said, “What we have found is that our audience likes talking to us. We spent a lot of time adlibbing and talking off the cuff.”
In this holiday edition, they have devised several off-shoots from seasonal favorites, such as the tune “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
“We tell ‘em it’s cut short to be the Eight Days of Christmas because they won’t stay awake for 12 days anymore,” said Hall with a laugh.
Collins does a risqué, even somewhat burlesque number modeled after the song “Santa Baby,” written by Joan Javits and Phillip Springer, and sung in 1953 by Eartha Kitt.
Decades later, in 2013, that version track peaked at number 18 on Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart and Hall and Collins are thinking their rendition with a pregnant-looking Collins singing “Santa’s Baby” will be a chart-topper.
And with a twist in the lyrics, which they don’t reveal, Collins said, “There’s nothing funnier than a 62-year-old pregnant woman still claiming to be a virgin.”
Audiences “know the original tunes and just love the twists we have given them,” Hall said.
Of course this tapping into not-so-subtly the Christmas story of the Virgin Mary giving birth to the Christ child. That’s Hall and Collins — pushing the edges of envelopes, even with what could be a parochial older audience in traditional Rhode Island.
The two say that they don’t end with that dive into religious orthodoxy. They touted a new name for the holiday season - Merry ChrisKwansUkka-Plus-Ramadana and Tet.
They said they figured they would combine Christmas, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Ramadan and Tet all in one word to make one big holiday for everyone to celebrate.
Yup, that’s Hall and Collins’s vintage satire.
“You never know what jokes you’re going to pull out of your head,” Hall said, adding, “As Doreen and I get older, we get more relatable.”
