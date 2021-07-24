The 2020 Summer Olympics are set the begin this week and will feature at least one local connection as South Kingstown Police Department officer Troy Pina heads to Tokyo to compete as a member of the Cape Verdean swim team. This year's Olympics, postponed from last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have faced unprecedented scrutiny as officials worldwide have questioned the safety of the competition. Do you plan on watching any of the 2020 Summer Olympics when play begins this weekend? Let us know in this week's poll question below: https://www.independentri.com/poll_questions/poll_c143b9f2-ea6c-11eb-a2f6-5f848895c91e.html

