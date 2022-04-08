NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — An increase in public spending for capital projects was one of the points of discussion at the Town Council’s opening hearing Monday on Narragansett’s proposed budget for 2022-23.
Among the capital projects on the drawing board are a new $1 million HVAC system for Town Hall — including air conditioning for the council chambers — and on the school side, a $1.5 million renovation of the high school’s auditorium.
“This is just the beginning of the process,” Council President Jesse Pugh said. “This is the proposed budget, and it’s up to the council to decide where some of the funding for these projects would come from.”
The town is also looking at new full-time hires in the clerk’s office, public works and a part-time position in information technology.
The town’s tax rate would increase by 3.71 percent under the proposed $67.1 million spending plan for the next fiscal year. Municipal spending would increase by about 5.9 percent.
The proposed residential tax rate is 9.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value, up from 8.86. The commercial rate is 12.41, up from 11.96.
The increase in the tax rate is due to the 4 percent maximum increase in the tax levy, Finance Director Christine Spagnoli said. The cap is set by state law.
“At 4 percent, the tax levy brings in a little more than $2.1 million,” she said.
The town plans to use $1.4 million of its reserve funds – a substantial amount, Spagnoli said.
She said the town is contending with a 20 percent increase this year in the assessed value of motor vehicles. However, state law says the town can not bill residents for more than they were billed the previous year, she said.
“We are looking to reduce or use another $400,000 due to that hold harmless provision,” she said.
Narragansett, like other communities, is also starting to allocate money to projects as part of the massive federal stimulus bill passed last year.
The town received $4.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. It’s received half of that money so far, with the other half due around July, Spagnoli said.
Resident Stanley Wojciechowski asked the town to return any surplus money to taxpayers.
“Sometimes I feel government officials increase taxes because they can,” he said. “If we have the money hanging around here, we should take the opportunity not to increase. Give that surplus to the taxpayer.”
Council work sessions on the budget will take place April 6, 7 and 11. A continuation of the public hearing is scheduled for May 2.
The council would adopt the capital improvement plan on May 16, along with a first reading of the budget ordinance. The second reading would take place June 6.
