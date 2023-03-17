NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Businesses along the Post Road can get ready to be in the “spotlight.”
North Kingstown town officials are eager to begin promoting businesses along that busy stretch of the commercial corridor and have designed a new program to assist with that project.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis recently informed the Town Council he will use the town government’s presence on various social media programs to showcase these businesses in what is called “Post Road Spotlight.”
It is focused under the town’s economic development initiatives and “we will be highlighting one business per month from within the Post Road Corridor to be featured in the spotlight,” he said.
According to the town’s website advertising the program, “Post Road is home to many fantastic businesses and business owners. From large-scale global chains to small, local, and family-owned small businesses.”
The town’s 10-mile stretch of the Post Road is also a location where many members of the town gather for varying reasons and highlighting it helps to further develop or put a “spotlight” on businesses that help to develop this part of the community.
In addition, both Mollis and Town Council President Greg Mancini said they are hoping the “spotlight program” will draw the attention of any businesses looking to relocate to the busy route that also has vacant buildings or others that might be offered for rent or sale.
Usually, this kind of effort would be undertaken by the town’s Chamber of Commerce, but town officials have decided to put their muscle toward a concentrated promotion of this area, according to others familiar with the project.
Mollis said that businesses can apply to be considered by contacting town officials through the town website northkingstownri.gov/924/Post-Road-Business-Spotlight. In addition, those interested can contact Economic Development Principal Planner Ben Mandel at BMandel@northkingstownri.gov.
In other business, town officials are also looking to revise the town’s “whistleblower” rules. These are complaints, often anonymous, involving allegations of misbehavior or some kind of wrongdoing by government or government officials.
In response to a recommendation made in 2006 years ago by the state’s Auditor General, the town and School Department established in 2008 a system for residents to anonymously file complaints or voice their concerns.
The telephone- and Web-based hotline service is provided by EthicsPoint, an Oregon-based international company that was founded in 1999 by a group of certified fraud examiners who envisioned “combining the then-exploding use of the Internet with their real-world expertise in fraud awareness and investigations.”
As the first municipality in the state to offer the service, town officials said the service was something that went above and beyond what was suggested by the Auditor General and would create more accountability.
Ernest Almonte, the then state auditor general, 2006 issued a report in 2006 regarding various alleged improprieties alleged by several concerned residents. There were also various controversies regarding the school system and its management.
In his report and during his presentation to the Town Council more than a decade ago, he said that his office did not uncover evidence of criminal activity or fraud related to school department transactions that were the focus of complaints.
However, he made it clear that the lack of written policies and practices, weak internal controls and lack of follow-up regarding audit findings and recommendations, could expose the town to fraudulent activity. This “whistleblower” complaint system came as a response to that observation.
With 14 years of experience with the system put in two years after Almonte’s report, town officials have said it’s cumbersome and difficult to use. Mollis said the town has received less than 10 complaints, with none associated with the reasons for setting up the system.
The very lengthy and detailed administrative process was designed to uncover allegations of discrimination or harassment, embezzlement, falsification of contracts, reports or records, misconduct or inappropriate behavior, sabotage or vandalism, substance abuse, theft and unsafe working conditions
“All we have gotten have been political complaints, personnel issues or complaints about potholes. It’s not working as intended,” Mollis said. In the years since the system started, other state, local and federal panels and agencies have been set up to more appropriately handle matters intended for this system, he added.
At an upcoming Town Council meeting, he will present to the council a streamlined approach to make it easier to final complaints with various authorities, not just the town, he said.
