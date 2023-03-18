SATELLITE BEACH, FL — A mother’s love can inspire so many things, including a refined taste in whiskey that can make a son a top-shelf blender.
It is a unique “blend” of life experiences shared by Miles Munroe, now the master of making whiskey at Westward distillers in Oregon, and mother Nikki Munroe of South Kingstown, that have influenced him to experiment and find success in blending spirits.
“He really has had the belief in what he was doing,” said Nikki about her son whose top-ranking company is climbing the ladder of world-wide acceptance and is ranked among many internationally-known distilleries.
His success comes in part from his mother’s unqualified support for all her six children, with Miles, 43, the second oldest.
“He always has had a nose for what he knows he likes,” said mother Nikki during a recent interview in the living room of her Satellite Beach, FL, home, where she and husband, Tony Sciolto, spend five months of the year before returning to their long-time digs on Woodruff Avenue in South Kingstown.
She said that she could see that an early age that her son-turned-master bender, and who now travels the world promoting this whiskey far and wide, had a discerning palate.
“When he was young, he would sniff his food before he ate it. He has a really good sense of smell connected to taste. It used to send his sister, Ronnie, up the wall,” Nikki said with a laugh about daughter Veronica Wright, also a South Kingstown resident.
Miles has been at Westward distillery now for about 10 years and it coincides with the company’s longest held single-blend whiskey in a cask. It recently was released in a limited distribution and is called “Milestone.”
It’s smooth feel with a distinct elegant and forthright taste of creamy vanilla and brown sugar notes are sure to intrigue an connoisseur of single-malt whiskey to want to try another pour after the first.
Miles put it rather succinctly to the Flaviar Times, a website dedicated to those who enjoy the finer points about spirits.
It all starts with making a whiskey in America that is not a bourbon. It is American single malt.
“I’ve been to Europe to help launch Westward. And it just seems that as soon as you say single malt made in America, people just immediately understand,” he said.
“Because for the most part, when you say whiskey in the states, bourbon is immediately what people think of. But if you say whiskey almost anywhere else in the world, people think of single malt. It truly is the world whiskey,” he told writers for the site.
Anna Archibald, in Distiller online magazine for those favoring new and different tastes, pointed to Miles‘s background that gives this former South Kingstown resident the gravitas to reach a benchmark in his career.
“Miles Munroe didn’t begin his beverage industry career with the goal of distilling American single malt whiskey,” she wrote.
“But by the time he started with Westward Whiskey in 2013 — less than a year after the brand’s founding — his career as a bartender at a Kansas City steakhouse and then as a brewer in Portland, OR, had set him up to take on his role as head distiller.“
“Though his first task was to help increase the distillery’s single malt production, the job entailed far more than just making whiskey,” she noted.
It focused on education as well as promotion.
For one thing, the nature of American single malt requires a significant amount of education to consumers. At present, the public’s understanding of American whiskey tends to only bring to mind bourbon and rye.
As for single malt, many still think that it can only hail from Scotland. Not so, says Munroe.
He talks about how the American single malt whiskey category is making waves. He also speaks about the misconceptions and challenges the category faces, and what Westward Whiskey is doing to champion it into the future, Archibald said.
For his part, Miles adds, “I’d really say it’s only been in the last couple years that we’re really starting to see some good momentum.”
“I think where we’re gaining a lot of our momentum is from an educated consumer and from industry people that can understand what we’re doing and why,” he said, harkening to his repeated refrain that the American consumer associates bourbon more often with the term “whiskey.”
“(You have) to kind of shift that conversation and kind of align more American drinkers to the understanding that worldwide it’s single malt,” he said.
“We really feel that malted barley makes the most complex style of whiskey—the most flavorful style of whiskey,” Miles added.
This kind of understanding and fluency in the “language of whiskey” brings a smile to mother, Nikki.
Not only is she pleased at is career, but happy that his upbringing has given him the chance to chase and find his own fulfillment, even if this son of hers and of South Kingstown finds it on the West Coast.
“I have always supported all my children and always ask ‘Are you happy with what you are doing?’ That is what is most important. It isn’t whether they are rich or famous, but are they happy?” she said.
In this instance, she said she know that Miles is happy because he’s doing what he like and is in a profession in which he finds meaning for himself and others in an industry with a large following.
“What more can a mother really ask for from a son and other children whom you raise with love and launch them to find their own purposes?” She asked, but already knows that answer.
