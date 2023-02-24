NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narrow River Kayaks, a fixture for 30 years in town and whose disputed lease reached the state Supreme Court in 2015, has announced that it may end operations at its long-time Middlebridge Road site.
The announcement on the kayak rental and seller’s social media site said that the company’s lease has expired for the town-owned property. The town is now seeking competitive bids, which several years ago resulted in the company getting its lease in a process at least one competitor called unfair.
Jason Considine, owner of Narrow River Kayaks, would not comment on whether he plans to submit a bid to retain his location.
“As there does exist the very real possibility that Narrow River Kayaks will no longer operate at its location of 30-plus years, we are exploring all options and plan to open for business in some capacity this spring,” the company said in the announcement.
This potential change comes as the town earlier this month announced it is seeking bids for a lease of the property for the specific use for “kayak, canoe, standup paddleboard rentals, and lessons, guided tours, sales of kayaks and paddleboards along with related equipment.”
In 2012 a bid solicitation led to a lengthy court suit that brought two appeals as the highest bidder — the Kayak Centre of Wickford offering $180,505 for the five-year lease — was rejected in favor of Narrow River’s $100,500 offer.
Based on a bidders conference on February 16 for the current bid, both companies attended the session.
The town now is seeking at least $32,000 annually - $55,500 more than accepted 11 years ago - for a five-year contract, with a potential option to renew for an additional three years. All bids must be submitted by March 2 to the town.
The town’s rejection of the Kayak Centre’s bid the last time the lease was up — a bid that was reportedly $80,000 more than Narrow River offered — brought a legal challenge from Kayak Centre.
The language this time reads: “The Town of Narragansett reserves the right to reject any/all bids, waive any informalities in the bids received and to accept and award the bid to the highest qualified bid deemed most favorable to the interest of the Town of Narragansett.”
As happened in part with the previous award to Narrow River Kayaks, the word “qualified” and “most favorable” becomes subjective interpretation by town officials. Neither were defined in that clause related to rejecting bids.
The town purchased a 9.5-acre parcel on Middlebridge Road for $1.4 million from the Eddy family in 2012. The site included rental cottages, a vacant restaurant building and a kayak rental store. Town officials began to develop plans to manage those leases in the subsequent months.
On the recommendation of former Parks and Recreation Director Steve Wright, the town put the paddle sports concession out to bid. It pitted Narrow River Kayaks against The Kayak Centre.
Wright recommended the bid go to The Kayak Centre, but in the week before it was scheduled for a vote by the Town Council, fans of Narrow River Kayaks as well as Middlebridge neighbors began a social media campaign to support Narrow River Kayaks.
Its supporters packed a Town Council meeting to argue the town should keep Narrow River Kayaks in place, even if it meant less income for the town.
When council members discussed selecting Narrow River Kayak owner Considine’s lower bid, Town Solicitor Mark McSally warned the Town Charter directs sales or leases of land be awarded to the highest, responsible bidder.
At that meeting, the council voted 3-1, with President James Callaghan abstaining and Councilman Douglas McLaughlin dissenting, to throw out both bids, rewrite the specifications with additional qualifications and bid it again.
Meanwhile, The Kayak Centre filed a lawsuit in Washington County Superior Court. During a nearly hour-long trial, The Kayak Centre’s lawyer, Robert Clark Corrente, said the supporters of Narrow River Kayaks influenced the council’s decision as they had packed council chambers at a Town Council meeting and spoke in favor of the operation.
In a written decision at the time, Judge Kristin E. Rodgers ruled the lease of the concession is not covered under state bidding laws and, even if it were, the town at that time had not awarded the bid so the lawsuit was premature.
The case on appeal eventually reached the Rhode Island Supreme Court. It ruled in 2015 an appeal in Superior Court should have considered possible bad-faith dealings by Narragansett officials when dismissing the Kayak Centre’s lawsuit against the town.
Subsequent decisions eventually left Narrow River Kayaks operating at the Middlebridge location until the recent bid prompted the announcement from the company.
In an announcement this week by Narrow River Kayaks, the company said it “has not ‘closed permanently.’”
“While our lease with the town has expired, we have not yet made any official statements or final decisions regarding our status moving forward, and the fate of our location has not yet been determined,” it said.
In addition, the company offered, “There are many different factors from the perspectives of both the town and Narrow River Kayaks that have brought us to where we are now.”
“Whatever happens in the future at this unique, beautiful and special property, we hope it is a positive for the town, the community, visitors to the area and the Pettaquamscutt (Narrow) River Watershed,” the company said, adding that it “valued the working relationship” it has had with the town since 2012 when the property was purchased.
It said it will communicate through “appropriate avenues,” without mentioning a description of them.
