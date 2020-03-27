Anne Salvadore, 93, lives in Narragansett, and is a practicing Catholic who raised eight children and has followed in her mother’s tradition of attending daily Mass.
Now that ritual has a significant limitation – she can’t go to church for Mass due to church officials suspending public Masses due to the Coronavirus. However, this has not stopped Rev. Marcel Taillon from livestreaming it every day from an empty house of worship.
“It’s so nice to hear it and feel peace. I always felt good going to church and getting a sense of peace,” said Salvadore, a Bonnet Shores resident and member of St. Thomas More and St. Veronica’s Chapel for decades.
Not far away in South Kingstown is Joanne Haynes, 74, and a member of Peace Dale Congregational Church. She’s active in many of the charitable activities in this centerpiece of the Village of Peace Dale.
She is helping Rev. Fred Evenson, the newly appointed pastor, approach his the challenge of keeping Sunday services available — through video recordings online — for the followers.
“Because I am helping work on the editing of the service that he gives and that we tape, I don’t feel the real loss yet and that’s good,” she said.
Churches, synagogues and other houses of worship are using technological advances — that were just imaginary parts of science fiction movies only recently — to make up for that loss of personal connection in a time when sharing faith and hope is most important.
In addition, when there is a call for the very sick and dying they will still bring bedside comfort, when permissible, and provide some form of funeral services as they deliver a message of hope to anchor their faith’s believers confronting a world reshaped by the Coronavirus.
Meeting Challenges
The most significant challenge, say most local religious leaders interviewed, comes from a need to meet with their congregations in the virtual world —livestreaming and recorded services —ways to satisfy followers’ needs for some religious connection.
“I think we’re learning to reach other people without touching them and the love them without seeing them,” said Rabbi Ethan Alder, of Congregation Beth David in Narragansett, who has turned to livestreaming and does not offer services right now.
Social-distancing has led him and other leaders to bring services online — some for the first time — to their congregations. Churches have stopped services to comply with social distancing requests and orders.
In addition, the social distancing and state-mandated crowd avoidance has shut down religious programs, celebrations, funeral observances, coming-of-age-and-understanding recognitions in religious buildings across the state.
“I think we’re created for community,” said Peace Dale Congregational’s Evenson, noting that “congregational” means congregate and get together, something they cannot do and goes across the ingrained tradition of these long-standing New England hallmarks of religion and settlement in an unknown country centuries ago.
“We’re not even supposed to congregate and by nature we are a congregational church and that’s brings an obvious challenge that goes to heart of our institution,” he said.
“Because we are created for community and that’s the nature of God and that’s the nature of human being, that’s why this is such an affront to our very nature,” he said.
To help his community stay together for worship from their homes, he created a recording of this past Sunday’s service for the church’s YouTube social media channel.
First Baptist Church in Wickford offers a video recording as well as audio recording of services, with audio files dating back to three years.
At Narragansett’s St. Thomas More Church and St. Veronica Chapel, Taillon was ahead of the game.
He has a sophisticated recording and livestreaming system, which started much smaller and with limited capability when he sought to show service members overseas their children participate in the Roman Catholic tradition of Sunday Mass.
In his archives are scores of recorded services — first livestreamed — that anyone access and play again and again.
In this time of the church being shuttered, these give a particular sense of purpose to this priest who unabashedly embraces technology for his ministry, which once included being chaplain to high school students.
The Emotional Side
“So when I have Mass, I lock the doors of the church. When I’m done, I unlock the doors of the church. People can come in one at a time and pray during the day. It’s sort of inside out,” he said.
That is hard part number one for him. But there’s more.
“I got emotional. As a priest I never thought in my life I couldn’t give people the body of Christ,” he said about the communion observance that is part of every Mass and at the core of his religious ministry.
That’s hard part number two. Yet, there’s still more.
“It’s very difficult for priests. It’s spiritually sad. We understand we need to do that (close churches) to protect. But, picture yourself a dad and that you’ve got four kids and you provide food. But for them to live, you cannot go into their room, you cannot give them the food they really need,” he said.
A long silence filled the empty line of the phone interview that showed no face and betrayed no other reaction in these days of social distancing. He knows the bridge he needs to build virtually so people see and hear him.
At the First Baptist Church in Wickford, Rev. Virginia Alvarez wrote to her congregants a message echoing this theme.
“This is a time to exercise our faith muscles. We have trusted in a living Savior, Jesus Christ, we can rely on his word, ‘Fear not for I am with you.’ We will get through this. In the words of A.W. Tozer, ‘A sacred world needs a fearless church.’ Let us practice being that strong and fearless church,” she said in her message.
Clergy have also historically been an important person in the hours of desperation faced by the sick and the dying — the ironic features causing the limitations they all now face in helping anyone, especially those in their own houses of worship.
All have said, however, that this sickness and disease are second to first being there for someone during emergencies.
Alvarez wrote to her congregation, “I will not be making routine home visits but will keep in touch by phone. You can call me at any time day or night. I will go to emergency calls.”
Evenson said, that if called, whether to a private home or any facility allowing visits from clergy, he would go in a time of urgency.
“I am the spiritual leader of the church and I try to lead by example by social distancing, but at the same time, how do you turn away a dying person’s request? You don’t. I would probably fashion some sort of mask,” he said.
Taillon said that he is still hearing private confessions because of the emotional needs of Catholics seeking the comfort of forgiveness and giving last rites in person when possible.
“People want to be in a state of grace. if something happens, they want to be fresh. They’re not coming out (to confession) of nervousness, but everyone realizes they are mortal all of a sudden,” he said.
A Beacon of Hope
In these times of uncertainty, clergy are beacons of hope by offering absolution for the troubled mind, a listening ear and sense of optimism, history has shown about the role of clergy in crisis and war.
“Some people are feeling a fair amount of anxiety,” said Evenson, “and that is understandable and they just need to talk to somebody. I think that will be the next phase of our ministry.”
“We need to look at how we can reach out not just to our congregation, but to the large community and be a listening ear. I think people are just hungry for a human connection at this point,” he said.
The virtual religious services provide that connection and help restore and support a sense of hope, said Dr. Anthony Salvadore, son of Narragansett’s Anne Salvadore of St. Thomas More and St. Veronica parishes. An anesthesiologist in Florida, he watches the same recorded services by Taillon as his mother does.
“I am managing this crisis on the front line of health care, and the hope that our faith provides us is empowering,” he said in an email interview. “As for the streaming (video of Catholic services) now for my mom, it is the highlight of her days of Corona quarantine. She is so thankful to have it.”
His mother agreed.
“I feel just as good,” the said the 93-year-old whose son has warned her to keep indoors. “I get up, I say a Rosary and a few prayers, I get out of my pajamas and I’m ready to go to watch Mass. I get just as much out of it,” said Anne who would brave the elements to attend Mass daily if she could.
The same inspiration shines at Peace Dale Congregational Church, too, said Joanne Haynes
“I feel like in this situation my faith is giving me hope and we’re going to get through it and I’m not going to become a victim of it,” she said.
