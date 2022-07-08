NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Art expression is as unique as the Wickford Art Festival, which this weekend will again draw thousands of people to this small village to appreciate local artists and the festival itself.
“I evolve along with my art, welcoming new challenges as I explore new ideas and techniques,” said Lisa Martino, a returning artist who captured the essence of both the festival’s heritage as well as the more than 200 artists who will display their work.
This premier summer event offers photography, painting, ceramics, sculpture, mixed media and many other forms of craftsmanship in tapestries of colors from ruby red to squirrel grey with everything in between.
It runs Saturday and Sunday at Wilson Park, 211 West Main St., in Wickford, starting at 10 a.m. It is open and free to the public, though a donation is taken to help support the non-profit Wickford Art Association that sponsors the event.
“I find it exciting to be included in a strong group of diverse local and national artists,” Martino added.
This is a large, well-established event that allows artists to forge new relationships within the art community as well as receive public exposure from the many visitors.
Last year when planning this outdoor showcase event, which has taken place since 1962, it was relocated in a break of tradition from the center village’s tight streets to the spacious Wilson Park.
It is now just a short distance from the downtown and meets social distancing requirements should anyone prefer them.
This nationally and regionally-known art exhibition brings return patrons and first-time visitors to the quaint seaside Village of Wickford which has many eclectic businesses.
The festival is as much an artistic demonstration as it is a business generator for the local economy from visitors who go to local shops. Each year more than 50,000 people visit the exhibition, organizers report.
A 1961 sidewalk art show led by Robert MacMeehan and Pearl Marsh was so successful that it brought the Wickford Art Festival’s creation the following year.
The first festival was so favorable that visitors and exhibitors encouraged the local artists to form an association. The Wickford Art Association followed.
It was founded to promote small and cozy Wickford as a center for the arts because the town was a common meeting place for many South County artists, say local artists.
Value of Festival
Others displaying work along with Martino include Karen Murphy, an oil painter who has been working in the medium for over 35 years.
“These days I would describe my work as a combination of these styles with a focus on the coastal scenes I see in my day-to-day life as a Rhode Island resident. My paintings have muted colors and soft contours that evoke a quiet contemplative mood,” she said.
She added, “For me, the point is not to create an exact rendering of a location. I do not copy a scene — instead I walk through nature as a quiet observer — seeking to understand nature’s poetry. I bring my memories and feelings back to my studio and start painting.”
There’s also artist Kevin McCloskey who carves sperm whales out of native pine boards. It’s an artistic talent he’s practiced for about seven years and has displayed this work at the show for about six years.
“The feedback has been great. I am looking forward to the show. I grew up in North Kingstown and it is always nice to see some old friends,” he said while getting ready for this weekend.
Photographer Cindy Wilson will also return. She calls her work in color and black and white intimate landscape with “smaller details that catch my eye which suggests the whole.”
“This is my 29th year of exhibiting at the Wickford show. The Wickford Art Festival is the only outdoor show I participate in. I love the opportunity to talk about my process, my vision and to hear which pieces resonate with viewers,” she said.
Diane Raeke Heilig is coming back for her second year. “I am primarily a watercolor painter, although I do love pen and ink and pencil sketching,” said the artist who has been working at her craft for about 23 years.
“My paintings are semi-realistic renditions of landscapes, flowers and houses. I love watercolor painting because of the freedom of its layers and the colors,” she said.
The color choices and combinations “are endless in watercolor. I love the challenge of finding the right color to convey the mood of my painting,” Heilig explained.
Festivals as Marketplaces
Heilig is also on Wickford Art Association’s board of directors and membership chairman. She pointed out a basic reason the association continues this centerpiece activity of its overall work.
“It’s a chance for everyone to appreciate the talent out there and see if a piece speaks to them. It’s also a wonderful way to connect again over something beautiful, eye-catching, thought-provoking and interesting,” she said.
Art enthusiasts and art fans have been visiting these kinds of festivals for centuries for these special pieces and to appreciate the work of others. They have become a way for art lovers from all over the world to come together and experience the wonders of art together.
Art festivals allow a community to showcase its artistic talents. With art festivals, the art community can show off its talents, allowing people to see some of the most beautiful and amazing works of art, noted the Our Place In Time Arts Festival website.
The festival’s location in Rhode Island brings the state’s own well-established art institutions and communities in addition to a destination point with an easy drive or train ride from Boston and New York.
The economic benefits of festivals are easiest to see because they help to stimulate the growth of tourism and other businesses in a town or region.
It is an observation that town officials and merchants, such as those with the Wickford Merchants Association find much in common.
No one has an exact number for the cash infusion to merchants from festival-goers, but many business owners contacted agreed it helped with boosting the bottom line, especially for savings to cover less robust times when tourists return home after the summer season ends.
Artists, like the street merchants, are also counting on individual sales. Visit wickfordart.org/wickford-art-festival/ for more information about parking, visiting artists, food vendors and contact details.
