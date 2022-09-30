SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Joseph Dziobek’s wife, Linda, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2004, and he wanted to support her while also doing something he loves — cycling.
In 2010, Dziobek, of South Kingstown, rode in the Pan-Mass Challenge for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute with a friend of his who was also a cancer survivor.
“It was my way of fighting back against cancer and the funds I raised would go toward not only treatment but research, and who knows, someday Linda might benefit from that research,” he said.
Linda did indeed benefit.
“She is still here because money raised funded research at Dana-Farber and that research resulted in clinical trials,” Dziobek said. “Those trials have saved her life.”
This year, Linda Dziobek is one of several South Kingstown residents who will take part in the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday. Other local participants include Susan King Patalano and Robert Willhauck, organizers said.
The walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber in the event’s 33-year history.
“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” Jimmy Fund Walk Director Zack Blackburn said. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”
Linda is now a Jimmy Fund Walk Hero — they are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams to give participants an opportunity to connect with patients. Linda was diagnosed with stage 4 recurrent ovarian cancer. She walks with her Match Team, Ovarian Cancer Brigade.
“Since 2014, I have been a patient at Dana-Farber, participating in clinical trials,” Linda said. “The cutting-edge research has helped to extend my life. (I’m) so fortunate to have access to these services all in one place and at other sites closer to home.”
Joseph is doing his part by raising money in Linda’s honor through cycling.
“I’m actually cycling from Snug Harbor to Watch Hill and back, a distance of just under 50 miles,” Joseph said. “I am doing it in honor of Linda and in memory of my mom, who passed away from a heart condition and cancer. I’ve let people know that I’m riding and have asked them to donate per mile directly to Linda’s website.”
So far he’s raised more than $2,000.
The Jimmy Fund Walk gives the local couple and countless others tools to fight back.
“That gives hope and hope can make the difference between going forward or giving up,” Joseph said. “We are grateful to Dana-Farber for the wonderful care that Linda has received and we are happy to be able to give back. At the end of the day, it’s a wonderful feeling to know that I have possibly saved a life just by doing what I like to do.”
The Jimmy Fund Walk raises funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Whether participating for themselves, loved ones, neighbors, or co-workers, each walker shares a common purpose: to defy cancer and support breakthroughs that will benefit patients around the world.
“‘Defy Cancer’ means to me that it is not the controlling variable in our lives,” Joseph said. “It’s something to be dealt with but is not the reason to make it central to our everyday life.”
This year, participants will return to the Boston Marathon course after two years of walking virtually.
Walkers have the flexibility to choose from four distance options, including 5K and 10K walks, a half-marathon or the full marathon.
Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients — Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes like Linda — displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration.
All of the routes finish at the Copley Square Finish Line with a celebration featuring food, music and a speaking program.
Others can join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable – in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home.
To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255.
