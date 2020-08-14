NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A seventh grade social studies teacher at Davisville Middle School, along with three other teachers in the Philippines, was named the recipient of a nearly $10,000 grant from the U.S. Department of State’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund to address issues related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and to help build community resilience.
Sandra Makielski, along with her Filipino partners Rufo de Leon of José Rizal University in Mandaluyong, Catherine Pasigna of Marcelino C. Regis Integrated School in Ozamiz City and Rachel Rendon, received a $9,997.91 grant from the State Department’s Citizen Diplomacy Action Fund called Building Resilience During a Global Crisis. The grant, which was open to any teachers who are alumni of U.S. Government-sponsored exchange programs such as the Fulbright Program’s Teachers for Global Classrooms initiative, will go towards funding resources for teachers to support their students’ social and emotional learning and purchase young adult novels depicting youth overcoming adversity both in North Kingstown and the Philippines.
For Makielski, her reaction to the news could be summed up in three words.
“Gratitude, excitement and thrilled that they saw value in what we wanted to do,” Makielski said. “I would say that many teachers have great, fantastic ideas, but it’s not often that we’re given opportunities to be funded. It’s tricky to find resources, so gratitude, excitement, relief, all of those (are what I felt).”
Makielski is an alumnae of the Teachers for Global Classrooms, having spent three weeks in 2015 teaching at José Rizal University in Mandaluyong, a city right outside of the capital city of Manila, where she was first partnered with de Leon, who she has continued to work with through swapping projects between her classes at Davisville Middle School and his classes at José Rizal University.
“It was definitely a life-changing experience,” Makielski said. “I worked in a school that is very progressive and very welcoming of people from different places on the planet, but at the same time I realized that I was the only Westerner in the school and it was exciting to see how they handle their teaching experience. The classroom sizes are much larger, they range anywhere from 45 to 65 students. In some cases, (they have) fewer resources compared to what’s available in the United States, but they’re very innovative. They work hard with fostering collaborative strategies amongst their teachers and their students.”
Makielski and de Leon had applied for and received a smaller grant in 2018, but said that the COVID-19 pandemic brought on a whole new set of challenges for them and their students that they wanted to come up with ways to address and do something about.
“When we were brainstorming what the needs were for both of our students, we recognized that there are other teachers in The Philippines who face similar challenges, in some cases greater challenges, and so (de Leo) and I reached out to (Pasigna) and (Rendon) and they are both in areas of the Philippines that have even less resources and so that’s where the partnership began,” Makielski said. “Once we started brainstorming what our needs were, we all recognized that our students are going to be struggling emotionally as they come back to school and we really wanted to build up and foster their resilience so that when they’re faced with challenges, whether it be the global pandemic or something else, they have the resilience to identify the problem, tackle the problem and get beyond the problem.”
As a teacher, Makielski feels caring not just for her students’ academic education but also their social and emotional education, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is just as important.
“I think as a teacher I feel fairly confident and competent when it comes to teaching my content area, but I do see and recognize the emotional needs of my students and I want to be able to meet those needs as well and so these resources are going to build me up as a teacher,” Makielski said. “They’re resources that I can share with other teachers and so hopefully I will be enhancing my community so that we can support our students. We did this huge experiment of virtual learning in the spring and it was an opportunity when we reflect to see some of the weaknesses and some of the strengths of our experience and so I’m trying to build upon what I already encountered and what I’ve already learned, and social and emotional (health) is going to be a big one for these kiddos that are coming back to school.”
Overall, she hopes that the program will be able to help students be able to tackle challenges head on.
“I hope that our students, both in the Philippines and in Rhode Island, are going to be better prepared for dealing with challenges in the future,” Makielski said. “I’d love to think that this is going to be a short lived problem, but as we’re seeing, these problems are continuing.”
She also hopes to continue to build her own network of educators from around the world to exchange ideas and teaching methods and teach each other, as she already is from her partners.
“Both (Pasigna) and (Rendon) are doing low-tech/no tech to teach their students in this global pandemic,” Makielski said. “In some cases, their students do not have any technology and yet they’re sheltering in place and they need to teach their students (so) how do you make that happen? We recognize that having these concrete resources are going to help the teachers and the students, because not everybody’s connected through technology.”
For more information on the grant program and other things related to the State Department’s International Exchange Alumni, visit their website, alumni.state.gov.
