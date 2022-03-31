KINGSTON, R.I. — WRIU (90.3),”the leading non-commercial radio station in the state,” according to station manager Will Pipicelli, in collaboration with University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni and Engagement (URIFAE), is running its annual Radiothon from Sunday March 27 through April 3.
“We will use the money raised to pay for an equipment upgrade, reconstruct the damaged signal tower, and help cover the costs to broadcast URI sports events,” Pipicelli said. Because WRIU is a non-profit, non-commercial station, its main source of income comes from donations as well as money through the university’s student senate.
According to Pipicelli, WRIU features an eclectic blend of programming for its listening audience. In addition to the traditional genres of music such as jazz, country, rock, hip hop, reggae, and blues, Pipicelli said, “We try to offer music you cannot find anywhere else.” Additionally, the station features talk shows from students and volunteer community members, some of whom have been with the station for 30 or more years, according to Pipicelli.
Anybody wishing to donate can call WRIU at (401) 792-9030 or 1-888-303-9748. Donations can also be made online through April 10 at WRIU.com. Donors giving $20-49.99 are eligible to receive a pen, sticker, and magnet. Donors giving $50-99.99 are eligible to receive a short-sleeve t-shirt and a pen, sticker and magnet. Donors giving $100 or more are eligible to receive a water bottle, the short-sleeve t-shirt and a pen, sticker and magnet. Some shows and departments will be offering special exclusive premiums.
According to Pipicelli, the URIFAE web page is always active so donors contribute at any time on its website.
