SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The circulation of a draft ordinance that would cap the maximum number of chickens homeowners could keep in South Kingstown drew a sizable and vocal crowd to Monday’s Town Council meeting to oppose it.
Monday’s discussion about chickens came during the town solicitor’s report. The agenda included a draft copy of an ordinance to give the council an idea of what a chicken regulation measure would look like.
“It’s unfortunate folks read this as an ordinance pending before the council tonight. It’s not,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. “This is really just the solicitor’s report, meant to be a discussion between the council and their attorney adviser on whether or not this makes any sense.”
The council didn’t take any action on the proposal, which as written would allow no more than five chicken hens per 10,000 square feet of a residential lot.
The ordinance also would require hens to be kept in a coop and fenced outdoor enclosure in a homeowner’s back or side yard and raised primarily to lay eggs. Their commercial slaughter and sale would be prohibited. The birds also could not be kept in a homeowner’s dwelling.
The ordinance, with some modifications, was based on a similar measure passed in Barrington.
South Kingstown last considered the concept of regulating chickens in 2011, and at the time the idea also drew strong resistance from residents.
Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz said the matter surfaced again when a constituent brought it up with him.
“We’ve been having issues in a particular neighborhood with chickens, so that’s where the question came about,” he said.
Da Cruz requested town officials look into how the town addresses such issues, especially among residential lots that are between 5,000 and 10,000 square feet.
“I do think it could have been handled better in terms of the way it was on the agenda,” he said. Da Cruz had been out of the country and only learned the draft was on the agenda after his return, too late to be removed.
He said miscommunication about his request might have led to speculation on social media about the intent of the ordinance, and that he only had one simple question.
“If you are in a neighborhood with 5,000 or 10,000 square-foot lots, should you be responsible for making sure that your chickens stay on your property and don’t wander onto your neighbor’s property,” he said. “It was never planned on passing an ordinance.”
He apologized that the community might have thought the town was on the verge of passing a law similar to the “far-reaching” ordinance in Barrington.
His concern, he said, was for residents who were either elderly or who don’t want to get into a conflict with their neighbors over wandering chickens.
Council President Abel Collins, who has chickens at home, reiterated that the council isn’t considering passing such an ordinance. Other councilors also showed a lack of interest in it.
But the issue drew such a crowd that the council moved its discussion closer to the start of Monday’s meeting, and allowed residents to speak about it.
Jessica Cottrell Mayhew has chickens and lives in downtown Wakefield, keeping the birds in her backyard. The chickens are her children’s showbirds, she said.
“I like the fact that I can walk everywhere with my kids,” she said. “I don’t want to have to move because my chickens can’t be here.”
Her niece won an award for grand champion production bird at the Washington County Fair, she said.
“She is the best bird that lays the most eggs,” Mayhew said. “Her name is Henny.”
If she’s only limited to five birds, “That means I have to find a home for them,” she said.
Susan Rubinoff has raised chickens for 35 years.
“Because of that, my son is an international poultry vet and he also has his master’s in public health, and that was from starting chickens here in Wakefield,” she said.
Rubinoff offered to sit on a committee to explore the issue and “come up with something fair, because what’s right in Wakefield might be different than what’s in Usquepaugh and Matunuck.”
The council will follow through with that suggestion, and called for an ad hoc committee to explore chicken regulation possibilities.
“A resolution to create such a committee is easy to draft,” Zarnetske said. Once the council votes to create a committee, the town can accept applications from potential members, he said.
“I think that sounds sensible,” Collins said.
