NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — If the dead in Elm Grove Cemetery could talk, they might say, “Will anyone take care of our graves for eternity, or will our last resting place be forgotten?”
No one right now could answer them or the many families complaining now about the cemetery’s overgrown and neglected condition for the last several years.
Members of the private cemetery’s board of directors, which hasn’t met in over 16 years, are all dead. Town officials have met dead ends in figuring out how to handle the circumstances.
And even Charles Lafreniere, the current 72-year-old and health-compromised grounds superintendent, said this week that once he’s dead, the entire issue will be the town’s problem. There are no beneficiaries to receive this private business.
“We’re broke, there’s not much money for anything and we’ll have just see what happens,” he added.
Is it all just a dead issue? Maybe not, said Town Manager Ralph Mollis about the 172-year-old cemetery at 960 Tower Hill Road and with more than 10,000 burials going back nearly to its beginning.
He said that perhaps the state General Assembly needs to step in and help by resetting ownership on the defunct board.
Andrew J. Correia, funeral director at Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home, which frequently buries the deceased in Elm Grove and has his plot and stone there, said, “It will be a problem down the road and the town needs to step in and do the right thing.”
“Down the road” is too long of a wait for Madeline “Maddie” Healey’s mother.
Healey was a vivacious young woman with an infectious smile and enthusiasm. Her friend, Michael Ruggieri, also known as “Reggie” or “Grandpa,” was a member of his high school drama club and had a natural aptitude for all things mechanical.
Both 2011 North Kingstown High School graduates were pronounced dead on February 19, 2012, at the scene of an early Sunday morning accident on Shippeetown Road in East Greenwich that devastated the North Kingstown community.
Healey’s mother, Kecia Courtemanche, recently implored anyone reading a social media post to pressure local and state officials to improve deplorable conditions at the cemetery.
“My daughter, her aunt and grandparents are all buried there in the last possible row. The condition of the foot-tall grass and the bugs associated with it — DEPLORABLE!!! My ex-husband has gone on occasion and mowed the family plots himself!!!” she wrote.
“Looks like that may have to happen again soon!! I am TOTALLY DISAPPOINTED and DISGUSTED with the upkeep and have complained multiple times about the grass and especially the condition of the roads in/out!! This has DEFINITELY FALLEN ON DEAF EARS!!! Glad others voice their concerns too!” she said,
More than a hundred people have responded to her and others’ pleas, many with concerns or complaints. Town officials, however, say they are handcuffed and it has been an issue they have tried to address for years.
It seems to remain perennial, like the grass that grows tall in the graveyard.
Ev Quinn commented, “I used to live across the street from Elm Grove....it’s become very unkempt in the last seven years. For years, the house looked like it should have been condemned. Sometimes, I wondered if there was anyone living there.”
Maureen Wheeler wrote, “I, too, have family in the cemetery. I haven’t been for four years. This is not acceptable.. great way to honor the early residents.”
Billie Jo Miserendino Angell added, “Yea, Good luck!! My mother had to go banging on the door for months to get my grandfather’s footstone put in that had been sitting there for months. She ended up having to pay a private company to put the footstone in.”
Mollis said Tuesday afternoon that he’s looking at whether the town and its local elected state representatives and senators petition the General Assembly to revoke the charter given in 1851 and re-establish a new one, appointing a new board of directors, including representatives from the town, to oversee cemetery operations.
“Do we have an ethical and moral responsibility here, sure we do. Do we have a legal responsibility, no. It’s a private business,” Mollis said.
However, he did say that the town would need to step in should the ailing Lafreniere and his 76-year-old brother, Bernie, fall ill, die or become unable to maintain the cemetery. Inserting itself by claiming violations of various town zoning and other regulations is complicated since there would be no one to find fault with.
At that point, the town would be looking at an emergency situation that invites protracted legal issues against a private business and considering establishing a town-run cemetery maintenance unit.
In turn, taxpayers would need to pay perhaps increased taxes to support such a move.
“We are better off and it will get done quicker — hopefully — by getting the General Assembly to appoint a new board that would make the cemetery solvent, solve ongoing problems and create a plan for sustainability,” Mollis said.
Elm Grove Cemetery was founded in 1851 as the first public cemetery in the town. Elm Grove is far more than the Victorian cemetery one might expect: many earlier North Kingstown graves, even whole family cemeteries, were moved here from privately owned lots around the town as the land was developed.
There’s even a now out-of-print book about the cemetery and its headstones. “Elm Grove Cemetery inscriptions, North Kingstown, Rhode Island (Special publication) by Althea H McAleer.
According to Amazon Books, this sequel to “Graveyards of North Kingstown, Rhode Island,” offers a transcription of the nearly ten thousand gravestones in North Kingstown Historic Cemetery #26 in the Association for Gravestone Studies format. Although Elm Grove Cemetery was opened in the nineteenth century, it contains many earlier burials as families moved graves from small burial grounds to this garden cemetery.
Lafreniere, 72, started at 15 years old as an assistant groundskeeper and has lived on the property for more than 35 years. He said he and his brother mow the 44-acre cemetery when they can.
Trimming grass and weeds around headstones happens twice a year and when trees fall they tend to the issue as they can, he said. The road through the cemetery is broken up, bumpy and needs entire repaving.
“I wouldn’t even bother thinking about it. I ain’t gonna have the money” for road repairs, said Lafreniere.
He said he gets about $750 for each of the 50 plots he sells a year and about $800 to open a grave. That money is also used for paying himself — when he can — and all the maintenance, equipment repair and other expenses, including those at the house in which he lives rent-free.
Perpetual care — ongoing upkeep for plots and tombstones — no longer happens since the money to fund it was depleted years ago, said Correia from Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home.
Recordkeeping at the cemetery also may not be entirely accurate, he added, and “that’s an area where things can go south very quickly.”
“It’s a situation that’s been deteriorating for a very long time,” he said.
