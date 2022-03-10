NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council got an update Monday on the years-long project to rebuild the former Belmont market building into a new town library, a process fraught with controversy, delays and conflict.
Supporters of the project now say they want to combat a recent rise in what they call misinformation about the plans.
Library Board of Trustees Chairperson Laurie Kelly said she wanted to review the costs to counter what she said are “made up numbers that have no reality,” appearing on social media and elsewhere.
Kelly’s presentation showed that the town expects the project to cost $8.9 million in total. That includes the $2.4 million to purchase the former Belmont Market building at the pier and $6.5 million to construct and outfit a library in it.
“We’re still waiting on the line-by-line numbers,” Kelly said.
Using that total, she broke down revenue for the project: $5.8 million from the 2016 bond approved by voters, $1.1 million in cash donations, $500,000 cash on hand in library restricted funds and the $1.5 million “advance” approved by the council at its last meeting.
In paying back the $1.5 million to the town, the board expects to receive up to $1 million in a Champlin Foundation grant and up to $627,000 in current pledges, Kelly said.
“Of that, $427,000 should be in by December of 2022,” she said. But she acknowledged that “this road has been very bumpy. We could get $200,000 less from Champlin, somebody giving $50,000 might miss their payment for this year. So we could be off roughly, I think $200,000, which we would need next year for fundraising.”
As far as state funding, the board expects between 38 and 43 percent on the $8.9 million project — $3.56 million — to pay back the $5.8 million bond.
She compared the Narragansett project to Tiverton’s $11.7 million library project to build a 24,000 square-foot library.
“They went out for $7 million in bonds in 2013. That bond passed by 342 votes. The difference in Tiverton was, that council embraced it and went on with the project,” Kelly said.
Tiverton got $950,000 in Champlin funds and $4.1 million in state Office of Library Information Services money. They had $3.1 million in donations.
The total cost to the town’s taxpayers was $3 million, Kelly said.
“This actually happened, it was a good outcome for Tiverton,” she said.
Kelly said this year, the Narragansett board is committed to continued fundraising, but is also reverse engineering —removing some features from the projects and substituting others with lower-cost options.
“The costs have escalated so much over the last few years that this has stalled,” she said.
Also at Monday’s meeting, former council president Matthew Mannix spoke to make his own allegation of the spread of misinformation —that he was responsible for the escalating library costs.
“First, I did not support the expansion in the first place, so I can not be blamed for its cost over-runs,” he said. “Which I had predicted.”
He added that counter to what a letter to the editor claimed, Narragansett has lost population in the last decade.
“Other expansion advocates use similar over the top rhetoric in the same newspaper,” he said. “The expansion crowd jumps to nasty personal attacks quickly.”
Mannix said as president, he was subject to phone threats, accusations of wrongdoing and social media attacks.
“Stop attacking me and my family. Stop attacking people who have a different point of view,” he said. “My family paid a very heavy price last year as a result of those attacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.