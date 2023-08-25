NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Tuesday visited the North Kingstown Senior Center to chat in a Q&A event about anything that might on the residents’ minds, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act’s design to sink health care expenses.
“We made a fair amount of progress,” Whitehouse said. “When I first campaigned for the Senate, one of my promises was ‘We’re going to get Medicare to negotiate with the drug companies to lower prices.’ It took a long time — the pharmaceutical industry is no slouch. But we were able to get it into the Inflation Reduction Act and it has worked.”
The legislation establishes a $35 monthly cap on insulin for seniors with Medicare Part D, and a pocket drug cost cap of $2,000 per year for seniors with Part D. It keeps drug makers from raising prices faster than inflation.
This will begin in 2025 and will make vaccines such as shingles and pneumonia free for seniors.
“We’re going to keep working on trying to figure out how to make Medicare more efficient and effective,” Whitehouse said. “…One of the things I’m very proud of here in Rhode Island is we set up in the original Affordable Care Act, Accountable Care Organizations, ACO’s. And in Rhode Island, two of our primary care practices … became one of these … the more we can do of that, the better off we will be.”
Whitehouse added, he is working to expand the size of grants that can go to states relating to public works.
“As a result of that law we first got the biggest highway road grant that the state has ever gotten to build the highway next to the Providence Place Mall.”
Those in attendance asked Whitehouse an array of questions, with one of the first inquiries pertaining to the possibility and required effort to move on from the country’s electoral college.
“I would love that,” Whitehouse said. “It would be a very long process, but I would support that very, very much. First, I think it’s good for Rhode Island. Because if you are a candidate right now, you think, ‘Well it’s probably a safe blue state. Let’s not bother’ … But, if every vote counts equally, then suddenly, Rhode Island becomes more interesting. So, I think that’s really a big opportunity.”
There was also a conversation about the likelihood of an age limit in the Senate, in light of the events surrounding Senators Diane Feinstein and Mitch McConnell.
“To the extent that it takes away from a state — the choice as to who they want to send — I think that’s got a bit of an uphill struggle,” Whitehouse said, adding that he believes personal relationships between those who have held seats for decades are a tool to work out compromises as leads.
The topic that ended up dominating the conversation was that of the issue of climate change, one of Whitehouse’s signature issues. Attendees asked about the legislation that is pending.
“The best thing we did … was the Inflation Reduction Act. Which is going to be hundreds of billions of dollars in spending to support the energy transition,” Whitehouse said. “And it’s really happening fast already. Factories are being built and things are really starting to move. So, that’s going to be, I think, effective. But it’s going to be a long way from enough. So, given the way the fossil fuel industry holds the Republicans hostage, we’re not going to get much through the House. So, I’m focused on the things that President Biden can do on his own right now. And those include cleaning-up-pollution price.”
The senator claimed he is doing “everything he can” to bring a sense of urgency toward fixing the problems brought on by the climate and advocating for global pollution fees, adding that politics surrounding the dialogue have become “rancid” due to “dark money.”
“We don’t know if it’s too late, because we’ve never been here before,” Whitehouse said. “And we don’t know where the tipping points are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.