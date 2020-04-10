NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Roch’s Fresh Foods has partnered with the state to provide a new food delivery service for homebound Rhode Islanders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Called RI Delivers, Roch’s is offering groceries delivery to customers who place orders online or by phone.
The state announced the new operation on April 1, and pointed people to the RIDelivers.com website. The site includes not only service by Roch’s but links to delivery options from Amazon, Peapod, Bjs, Instacart and Farm Fresh Rhode Island’s Market Mobile Program. Other links to Meals on Wheels and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank are featured too.
“If you’re stuck at home because of the quarantine, we need you to stay home, but we want you to eat and be healthy,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said. “So you can go to RIDelivers.com or call 211 and we’ve made arrangements for food to be delivered to you.”
At her daily briefing, Raimondo also gave a “shout-out” to the 75-year-old Roch’s family company, which employs about 100 people and has a market in Narragansett.
“They are our partner in this and are going to be doing most of the deliveries,” Raimondo said.
Roch’s has also used its Facebook pages to promote and show photos of the items it has for delivery, and the company is offering delivery across the state. The website features a shopping guide from the store to make ordering easy. After customers fill out and submit an order form, Roch’s will call them to provide a delivery time window and take payment.
According to Roch’s president Ray Roch and Vice President Zach Roch, the program has taken off, with a steady stream of orders that’s grown daily since the launch. The company also re-hired staff it had laid off to help fulfill the orders, according to the Rochs.
The program has been so popular that, according to Roch’s, the phone and e-mail order system went down Tuesday because of heavy volume. The company took the order system offline temporarily in order to catch up with orders.
The Narragansett location on Boston Neck Road is able to deliver as well, but only to Narragansett residents.
Roch’s is well-suited logistically to make deliveries throughout Rhode Island.
Roch’s Fresh Foods has a 24,000 square-foot wholesale facility in West Greenwich with three temperature-controlled coolers, one for temperature sensitive fruit, and a state-of-the-art processing room.
Typically, its ﬂeet of 25 trucks delivers farm-fresh produce, local dairy products, cheeses, canned goods, frozen products and prepped products seven days a week, 363 days a year to restaurants, markets, schools, hotels, and establishments across Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.
With those businesses closed, the mission has changed to delivering to homes. Orders are prepared using strict safety and hygiene procedures, according to Roch’s.
Because of high volume, deliveries can take a day or several days.
After the April 1 launch, customers quickly took to the Roch’s Facebook page to compliment the new service.
“I have to say what a great service Roch’s is offering,” Cheryl Colarusso of Wakefield wrote. “I called an order in yesterday afternoon. It was delivered to my front porch this morning at 11 a.m.”
Raimondo said that wherever possible, she aims to use local talent and local businesses such as Roch’s.
“In this case, Roch’s was really hit hard. They’re not as big as some of the bigger chains, and so this is a way for them to work with us to help their business a bit, and they’re being terrific in stepping up to help the community,” she said. “And we’re trying to do things like that, wherever possible. Also there are many volunteers working to make this service possible. Thank you. We literally could not get this done without you.”
