NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A Superior Court judge this week ruled against a Bonnet Shores Fire District policy that prevents residents who own less than $400 of property in the district from voting in its elections.
The 48-page ruling Jan. 27 by Judge Sarah Taft-Carter is a victory for seven district residents who sued in March 2020, alleging the district charter’s provision limiting voting rights to residents who own property is unconstitutional.
That same policy allows thousands of non-resident beach cabana owners — including commercial businesses — to exercise the right.
Year-round resident Melissa Jenkins, who is not listed on the deed of the home where she lives, has argued she is disenfranchised. Six additional plaintiffs who own property in the district argued their votes are diluted because the charter allows non-resident property owners to vote.
Taft-Carter rejected the district’s argument that it exercised only “narrow” powers for a beach community.
She cited the district’s various taxing powers, provision of sanitation services, and enactment of ordinances governing activities such as parking, loitering and public drinking that included fines. The district, however, doesn’t provide firefighting services.
“The Court cannot conceive of any circumstances in which the BSFD could permissibly use the property ownership requirement to prevent otherwise qualified residents from voting in BSFD elections,” Taft-Carter wrote.
Such elections determine who will fill more than a dozen positions in the Bonnet Shores government, including a seven-member district council, a moderator and a clerk. As a non-owner resident, Jenkins could only observe last June’s election of officers. Out-of-state cabana owners, however, could cast a vote through proxy.
The fire district is reviewing the decision, and was scheduled to hold a special meeting this week.
Taft-Carter said more evidence was needed before she could decide the second claim of the plaintiffs – that allowing non-resident property owners to vote unconstitutionally diluted the voting rights of residents.
In a friend of the court brief filed last June, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island said that under the current set-up, commercial interests such as the Bonnet Shores Beach Club can exercise its vote through an authorized representative, while Jenkins, an actual person, is unable to cast a ballot.
“Additionally, the 4,948 joint owners of the 930 ‘cabanas’ and ‘bathhouses’ of the Bonnet Shores Beach Club each have a vote, regardless of how many times – if any – they visit BSFD during the year.”
Owners may be individuals, realty companies, limited liability companies, family trusts, or any other “person” as broadly defined in law. It has led to concerns that for-profit commercial enterprises have a greater say in who is setting local property taxes and traffic rules than those who live in the district, the ACLU said.
The attorney for the district argues the action sought in the lawsuit would strip non-resident property owners of their voting rights, as defined by law.
“BSFD’s corporate charter was granted by the General Assembly, meaning that it is a statute,” fire district attorney Thomas Dickinson said. “The plaintiffs claim that the statute is unconstitutional.”
Dickinson has argued the judgment the residents seek is unconstitutional.
“They seek to strike down the district’s legislative charter and obtain voting rights for themselves. But in doing that, they concede, they also seek to strip non-resident property owners of the voting rights that the legislative charter grants them. And that’s the problem with plaintiffs’ complaint.”
ACLU attorney Lynette Labinger responded to the ruling Jan. 27.
“The court’s comprehensive and thoughtful decision should send a message to the many local government fire districts – particularly those regulating aspects of beach and shoreline communities – that these districts, which exercise government functions, cannot justify denying the vote to local residents who don’t own property just because they don’t have a fire department,” Labinger said.
The ACLU said it planned to review the charters of other fire districts in the state and consider taking legal action against those that imposed similar voting restrictions on non-property-owning residents.
