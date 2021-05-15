NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For the first time in 14 months, the members of the North Kingstown School Committee met in person Tuesday night for an ultimately brief meeting which saw them approve a new math curriculum for the district’s middle schools and the purchase of a 30-passenger bus to replace one in the fleet in need of serious repairs, among other things.
To keep within social distancing guidelines, the meeting was held in the North Kingstown High School Auditorium rather than the district’s office at 100 Romano Vineyard Way where meetings were held prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating was distanced out while masks were required for all in attendance.
The most notable item on the agenda was the approval of a new High Quality Math program for the district’s middle school students, with the research team of Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri, Wickford Middle School Principal Alison Palladino and Davisville Middle School Principal Barbara Maher, along with a collection of math teachers and coordinators from the district’s two middle schools making the recommendation the district implement enVisions Mathematics curriculum over their other option, Carnegie Learning, on a six year basis, as well as the implementation of learning platform Mathia. The deal will cost the district $240,886.12, over $10,000 less than the cost of Carnegie Learning in the same time span.
Mancieri said the group recommended going with a six-year deal over a three-year deal as to allow for more training time for teachers, with the six-year plan coming with 15 days worth of training compared to five for the three-year plan.
“If you have a new program but you don’t have the professional learning to go along with it, you’re not setting the teachers and students up for success,” Mancieri said.
With the deal implemented, Mancieri said they could begin on the program as soon as Monday’s professional development day for the district, allowing the teachers to get acclimated with the program prior to its full implementation in September.
Superintendent Phil Auger backed Mancieri and her team’s decision to go with the six-year plan, as did the School Committee, who unanimously approved it.
Also unanimously approved was the decision to purchase a new 30-seat bus to replace an out-of-service bus, one of two out-of-service buses in the district along with a minibus, which the School Committee already approved for repairs and will be turned into a spare for the district to use in the future in case similar problems arise.
After receiving two bids, one for a diesel-powered Bluebird bus from Anderson for $99,775 and another for a gas-powered IC bus from DATTCO for $95,805, the district recommended going with the DATTCO bid due to the lower cost and the simpler emissions controls and lower maintenance costs of a gasoline-powered engine over time. The bus was approved along with all other issues on the consent agenda by a unanimous vote.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Auger thanked North Kingstown Emergency Management personnel for running the first COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students aged 16 through 18 last Friday and said those who received their first dose of the vaccination would be able to get their second during another clinic on May 28, which will also serve as the first dose clinic for any 12 through 15 year old student in the district whose parents choose to participate.
“Things are going really well in that regard,” Auger said of the vaccinations.
