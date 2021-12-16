The state’s special commission on redrawing where local political districts fall paid a return visit to South Kingstown Monday to provide an update on its progress.
So far, the Special Legislative Commission on Reapportionment has produced three maps of proposed district shifts for the state Senate. It also released its third proposed House redistricting map at Monday’s meeting at South Kingstown High School.
Changes in population within the state over the past 10 years have led the commission to modify the boundaries of legislative districts in North and South Kingstown and Narragansett. The proposed changes are viewable online at the commission’s website.
Specifically, the changes showed a shift in population to the northern part of the state in the past decade. Each district must contain a narrow range of residents.
“Districts up north had to shrink, because they had too many people,” consultant Kimball Brace told the commission at its previous meeting Dec. 2. “While the districts down south had to increase their size because they didn’t have enough people.”
As an example, part of Narragansett that includes Point Judith and that’s currently in State Sen. Bridget Valverde’s District 35 would move into District 36 – State Sen. Alana Dimario’s district – under the proposed maps. The change would ensure that each district is still equally apportioned, with between about 28,000 and 30,000 people.
Similar changes affect the redrawing of house districts in the area, but the population in each district is roughly half that of the Senate maps.
“We can’t draw in a vacuum. We’ve got to look at the whole state,” Brace said.
Much of Monday’s public feedback delved into how the state would take into account prison populations. Public speakers advocated for the state to count those prisoners based on their community of residence, rather than as “residing” at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.
Discussion also focused on the so-called “hill and harbor” neighborhood in East Greenwich, along that town’s Main Street. Residents implored the commission not to move the hill part of the neighborhood into a district that includes West Greenwich.
“As we’ve discussed, plans are not final, and we’ve gotten some feedback,” Brace said.
Reapportionment happens once every 10 years. The state constitution calls for the General Assembly to reapportion its districts as well as the two congressional districts after each 10-year federal census.
The commission must present its recommendations to the General Assembly by Jan. 15.
One of the chief components of the new redistricting process is the establishment of “communities of interest,” which refers to areas or communities defined by the people that inhabit them, such as in East Greenwich’s “hill and harbor” community.
Anyone interested in defining their own community of interest is able to go to a website — www.riredistricting.org/ — that contains a vast array of information and data related to the reapportionment process.
The office of Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, a candidate for governor, also released an online tool recently to compare current districts with remapped proposals. That is at https://ridos-legislativedistrictcomparisons-ristate.hub.arcgis.com/
