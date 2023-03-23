Narragansett and South Kingstown officials are going into the electricity supply business — sort of — as they make good on offering residents a way to lower recent skyrocketing electric bills.
And North Kingstown is close behind as it prepares plans for hiring a consultant to help guide officials and find a similar savings plan and buying strategy for that town’s residents.
Part of a small consortium formed with other municipalities, Narragansett and South Kingstown officials are hoping that large numbers of eligible residents will from a strong purchasing bloc that will invite lower — and competitive — electric supply charges.
Local and federal officials say it all comes down to the volatility of energy prices, something most homeowners have faced in the last six months. Rhode Island Energy’s supply costs alone jumped 127% from September through this month.
“If we all look back to last May (or) June, the volatility in the energy as a commodity … was very volatile,” South Kingstown Town Manager James Manni said last week. “No one knew where it was going, no one really knew where it would end up,”
“So, on an abundance of caution, this aggregation program was combined with six municipalities … and we all worked together to come up with the best electric rates for the residents,” he said.
James Tierney, Narragansett town manager, added, “We need to see where this takes us. So far, there are some promised savings at least for six months.”
The purchasing power is connected to curbing the part of the bill associated with the supplier of the electricity. The electric company, however, also charges for delivery of the electricity as well as service. These are not part of the negotiated reductions from the combined buying effort.
State lawmakers opened this avenue for negotiation in 2017 through a measure allowing single municipalities or consortiums of them to find better supply rates than one controlled by the state’s primary electric company.
Municipalities would be able to choose a supplier rather than have residents depend on one selected by National Grid and now its successor Rhode Island Energy.
Prior to lawmakers changing the law, customers had to seek out a supplier and this made it difficult to form collective buying and bargaining power by consumers or their representations.
The measure reversed the process in the belief that management companies like Rhode Island Energy might still have higher prices from their contracted suppliers.
So, legislators put in the measure a requirement to automatically enroll customers until they decline to be part of it. The federal Environmental Protection Agency said this is a standard provision in these kinds of programs.
With this town-backed purchase now being used for the first time, residents who have never chosen an electric supplier are being asked to either continue with Rhode Island Energy or go with the town’s new program that offers a tiered approach.
It is a choice that has led to confusion among residents in both South Kingstown and Narragansett recently as the initial deadline to opt out of the program looms.
Tackling that confusion — which has resulted in local homeowners sending worried emails to town council members, confusion on social media posts and at least two rounds of concerned comments from members of the public in recent town meetings — is the latest challenge for town officials.
Navigating Choices
Navigating this change can be a little daunting while trying to figure out costs without really handily knowing what is paid now. According to various public documents and information on town websites, the issue comes down to a series of choices.
None, though, offer any immediate fixed rates — or connected savings — beyond six months on electric bills. The towns will need to revise these estimates semi-annually unless a contract for a longer term is approved, but that carries a more difficult time to find savings in an up-and-down market, officials explained.
Current middleman and consultant Good Energy has been hired to seek competitive bids for revised rates for another six months.
So how do these current choices work?
They all involve a price around the amount of energy residential homeowners use also known as kilowatt hours, often abbreviated as kWh.
The typical Rhode Island household that uses 500-kilowatt hours (kWh) of power each month — and some put that number at 800 (kWh) — saw significant cost jumps both last June and again in October in bills from Rhode Island Energy.
A kilowatt hour (kWh) is a measure of how much energy you’re using per hour. The kWh is a unit of energy, the number of kilowatts used on different things.
The total kilowatt hours for a residence for the month are multiplied by the charge for each kWh. (For a rough comparison, look at monthly bills from May through November for last year and use the proposed new charges for an estimate).
Cost is based on cents per kilowatt-hour or kWh. Your electricity provider charges by how much electricity you use per kilowatt hour and usually by month. That energy is purchased from a supplier.
In this instance, Good Energy has contracted with NextEra Energy Services on behalf of the towns. Here’s where the choices start.
The following residential rates apply to both Narragansett and South Kingstown. Decisions on these selections need to be done by April 8 by calling NextEra at 888-387-1085 or returning a selection card in the mailer:
- Rhode Island Energy supplier, which has the state minimum mandatory amount of 23% renewable energy: 10.341 cents per kWh.
- Basic NextEra rate, which has 23% renewable energy with no additional voluntary renewable energy as part of it: 9.151 cents per kWh.
- Standard NextEra rate, which has 28% renewable energy (5% voluntary and 23% the state mandate): 9.361 cents per kWh.
- NextEra with a 50% renewable energy sources rate: 10.222 cents per kWh.
- NextEra with a 100% renewable energy sources rate: 12.321 cents per kWh.
If a resident wants to stay with Rhode Island Energy’s supplier for their energy account, they must call the company at 855-743-1101 or visit rienergy.com for more information. This is referred to as an “opt-out” of the town’s program.
In addition, if a consumer already uses an alternative supplier, the consumer’s supplier remains the same.
However, should a consumer already with Rhode Island Energy fail to select either that company or a plan with NextEra, that billpayer will be automatically assigned to NextEra’s standard rate (see above).
Other Details
The town plan’s NextEra standard rate tier at 9.361 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) starts with the May 2023 meter reading as do the other tiers.
It is important to note that a consumer, when failing to make a choice, is not automatically enrolled in the lowest 9.151 cents per kWh that is the basic rate tier on the town plan.
They are enrolled, by decision of town officials, in the higher-level standard rate plan.
“Officials, when approving programs, decided to make the default product one that balances savings with a modest step towards addressing climate change by using more renewables,” according to Jamie Rhodes, spokesman for consultant Good Energy.
“This model, sometimes referred to as “Green Municipal Aggregation” has become increasingly the norm as new programs launch in Massachusetts as well,” he added.
Anyone may leave the program or switch to a different program option at any time, without penalty. The switch will occur in the next billing cycle.
Green Energy Consumers Alliance is assisting towns with information and explanations of the renewable portion.
The firm is seeking to use local sources from New England and that includes solar projects on brownfields in North Providence and Johnston and wind turbines in Providence and Coventry.
Rhode Island Energy will continue to provide all delivery services, which include responding to power outages. Customers will continue to receive their electricity bills from Rhode Island Energy.
The supply services portion of the Rhode Island Energy bill will change to reflect the selection of the tier customers selected or the rates from Rhode Island Energy’s supplier.
Customers in the low-Income rate class (A60) will continue to receive their current percentage discount on the entire electricity bill.
Budget billing customers will continue to receive budget billing for the delivery services portion of the bill.
Customers that receive solar electricity benefits from net metering credits and/or renewable energy growth program payments will continue to receive those benefits.
In Narragansett, more information is available at narragansettcommunitychoiceelectricity.com.
In South Kingstown, additional information can be found at electricity.southkingstownri.com.
In North Kingstown, officials are just starting steps to hire a consultant and put together an approach that eventually will need state officials’ approval.
“We are completing the development of a bid and bid process to engage the consultant,NK Town Manager Ralph Mollis said. “We are hoping to have the bid completed in the next two weeks which will allow us to go before the Town Council at a meeting in May for them to approve us engaging with a Consultant.”
Officials in his town, Mollis said, had some initial reservations.
“There were some concerns regarding the fact that it is an opt-out program meaning that residents would automatically be enrolled and if they were not interested, they would have to opt-out,” he said. “However, it appeared that the potential benefits and savings to residents may outweigh the opt-out provision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.