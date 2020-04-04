NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — At Ocean State Job Lot’s headquarters, officials focused early on the Coronavirus coming to the United States, a move that helped the company meet initial waves of consumer demand that could have swamped their network of 140 stores in nine states.
“We’ve continued to evolve and react daily” since that time, said Jeff Enright, divisional director of supply chain and logistics, about the big-box store’s handling of changing conditions requiring flexibility with the whims of local and global supply and demand.
That trait that will serve this large big-box store well, along with others like it, said Mehmet Gokhan Yalcin, University of Rhode Island business professor and expert on supply chains. He praised the company for its approach.
“You have to navigate these kinds of obstacles with a path of flexibility with planning and data,” he said about challenges facing big-box stores, like Job Lot, as the Coronavirus strains their supplies for everything from hair brushes and soap to toilet paper and paper towels.
Scarcity of some products coupled with fear about worsening health conditions or more restrictive travel rules or quarantines, means customers are exerting more demand than usual, say business leaders and academics watching the edginess in the marketplace.
An Inside Look at Planning
The Independent reached out to Job Lot executives to explain how this local and large retailer with a strong Northeast footprint keeps its stores open and running. Enright offered an inside view about that thinking, planning and execution from the executive suite.
The Independent: How many stores and in which states does Job Lot have?
Enright: Ocean State Job Lot Operates 140 stores across nine states, including New England, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The Independent: What kind of internal game plan was charted to keep things going and when did it start and who was involved in the scenarios?
Enright: High level discussions started as the situation in China escalated. By the end of February, we activated a company-wide plan in a coordinated effort to react swiftly to the ever-changing environment. From a supply chain perspective the allocation, logistics and store teams started discussing scenarios and shifting the product mix that was shipped to stores. We’ve continued to evolve and react daily through this landscape.
The Independent: What was and is the biggest hurdle you faced?
Enright: This is an unprecedented situation unlike anything any of us have seen before. Nothing could have adequately prepared us for the combination of sales and resource challenges, combined with the overarching health risk for associates, family, friends and self.
A large challenge that we have faced, much like municipalities, is influencing individual routines and behaviors rapidly. Processes that have always been done a certain way have changed dramatically and swiftly. We have been very fortunate that our associates aligned around this quickly; it has helped mitigate the impacts on our company and associates, and put us in a position to support our customers and our communities.
The Independent: What have you done to keep products moving and are there any products that take preference over another?
Enright: To oversimplify, we started by focusing on what we thought people would need most and what we immediately had: shelf-stable food and cleaning supplies. We were actually extremely fortunate in that we had made a very large buy of paper goods about a month before the outbreak grew internationally. It was a fortunate coincidence that arose out of the opportunistic buying that is in our DNA.
The Independent: How are you keeping up with maintaining stocked shelves?
Enright: We have done our best to prioritize the most necessary goods. The interesting piece is that while customers are buying what they need (food, cleaning products, paper goods) they are also buying what will help them through this crisis, like puzzles, art supplies, exercise equipment, paper and office supplies, and gardening supplies. We have always prided ourselves on the ability to offer a diverse and wide-ranging inventory, and people are responding to it now more than ever.
We have received fantastic support from our associates all throughout the company - store associates, truck drivers, distribution center associates and corporate associates. We are focused on making each work environment as safe as we can. We are helping associates focus on their health and their families, and they are stepping up in a huge way to help our customers.
The Independent: Do you still see panic buying?
Enright: We have absolutely seen an increase in demand for certain items like hand sanitizers, cleaning products, and paper goods.
The Independent: The toilet paper and paper towel question — how are you doing on that front given scarcity in many stores?
Enright: As I mentioned, we started in a good place because of an opportunistic buy. However, like everyone else, we are challenged here. We have long-term relationships with vendors from all over the world, and we are partnering with these vendors to come up with creative solutions. We all have the same goal: to get customers what they need. We have trucks supplying our stores daily to keep up with demand, and we’ve instituted a purchase limit to create equity for all customers.
The Independent: Any supply chain issues to mention or other companies that are helping you?
Enright: Without naming any specific partner, we can say that our long-standing relationships are stronger than ever. We continue to communicate, and fill any holes in the supply chain when they arise. We are all in this together to support our customers and communities.
The Independent: Your charitable foundation has created a fund and gave $250,000 in seed money to help first responders, hospitals and other medical facilities. How much have you seen come from customers to add to that amount so far?
Enright: The fund was created on March 24. While it’s too early to determine an amount, we can say we have the most generous customers who always rise to help our many causes, from veterans causes, food insecurity, and animal welfare, to name a few.
The Independent: Is there anything else you plan to do regarding your operations, customers or those working to help others with the virus or affected by the stay-at-home requests/orders pertaining to the virus?
Enright: There are discussions happening every day to determine the next best steps to take. As the situation evolves, we will continue to evolve as well.
The Independent: Have any employees tested positive for COVID-19 and how has that been handled on a corporate and store-by-store level? How many employees total does the company have?
Enright: It’s our policy not to report on health matters affecting our associates. Ocean State Job Lot employs more than 5,600 associates in its stores, corporate headquarters and distribution center. We have taken great lengths to increase cleaning and sanitation, and use social distancing in all of our stores. We have worked with our associates who have underlying health conditions to make sure anyone who is in a high-risk category knows they have our support to stay out of work — associate health and safety comes first.
Leading by Example
By anticipating the Coronavirus complications, Job Lot showed dexterity and a strong corporate culture easily adaptable to change and coping with the ups and downs of supply and demand, said Mehmet Gokhan Yalcin, the University of Rhode Island Professor.
This is what is needed in big-box stores in the ever-changing nature of this pandemic, said Yalcin, who has worked in and studied corporate operations and supply chain management for more than 20 years. He is also an author of several research reports on the subject.
“When you look at what will be affected - you can’t look just at the local market, you have to look at the global market,” he said.
Yalcin said that Job Lot had the correct view of anticipating the issues early when examining events a few months ago in China, where suppliers could be connected to networks of other suppliers in the chain of bringing goods to stores in South County and elsewhere.
“Companies also need to be agile,” he said, meaning that they must be alert to marketplace changes, study data about trends and changes, be decisive and act swiftly to put flexibility into action as conditions fluctuate around them, he said.
In today’s global market, a company cannot simply follow one established path because it may work well only under some circumstances, but not under others, Yalcin said.
“Supply and demand are directly related to the pandemic. It’s like a garden hose. We start to shut off the water and the pressure reduces and brings it to a trickle,” he said, adding that “everyone is drinking from the garden hose. The inventory of water gets scarce as volume decreases.”
For example, he pointed out, people are not buying as much as they usually do because of sheltering or cutbacks due to unemployment and that cuts into demand. They need to know when to buy in advance and where strong consumer demand will continue, he said.
This all affects profits and viability for any business, whether a corporation like Job Lot or mom-and-pop stories dotting the streets of Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown, Yalcin said.
It is a matter of being flexible in this kind of environment and in the ever-present changing marketplace in which businesses operate and miscalculations can be costly, Yalcin said.
That view is in the forefront of Job Lot officials’ planning and approach.
“We are extremely well-positioned to come through this strongly,” said Job Lot’s Enright, Job Lot’s supply chain and logistics division director.
“We pride ourselves on being a nimble company,” he said, “that adapts to changing markets and consumer habits. We have an amazing group of associates who have answered the call during this challenging time.”
