KINGSTON — Researchers at the University of Rhode Island are getting a $1 million boost in efforts to fight an invisible enemy doing environmental damage to waterways and winding up in food.
The federal money coming to URI will be used to support research projects and initiatives focused on reducing plastic pollution locally, statewide and on a national and global scale. The funding will also support outreach and partnership with industry on new, more sustainable materials or plastic substitutes.
The earmark “demonstrates that an investment in the University of Rhode Island is truly an investment in the state and its people,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said.
“As the public flagship research institution, URI is conducting important research in all areas of the Blue Economy, including this plastics pollution initiative, which is improving the lives of Rhode Islanders and fueling economic growth for the state,” he said.
Microplastics and nanoplastics – tiny polymer fragments – are turning up everywhere: in waterways, fish, birds, wildlife and in people.
According to the Associated Press, half the plastic that has ever existed on Earth was made in the last 20 years. Only nine percent of the plastic sold every year in the United States is recycled, according to the U.S. EPA. Up to 13 million metric tons of it ends up in the world’s oceans each year — the equivalent of a garbage truck-full being dumped into the sea every minute where it kills fish, birds, sea turtles, whales and dolphins that eat it or become entangled by it.
Not all plastic that ends up in the ocean comes from plastic bags or water bottles, according to the URI researchers. Tiny plastic fragments, primarily from clothing and textiles, are released from washing machines and then into wastewater treatment plants. These fragments and films come from the breakdown of larger, harder plastics, as well as from things like flexible plastic packaging and other discarded plastic that finds its way into waterways through storm-water systems.
To help confront plastic pollution, URI has launched “Plastics: Land to Sea,” a web-based research network to reduce land-to-sea plastic pollutants.
The “Plastics: Land to Sea” initiative is a “co-laboratory” or laboratory without walls, that involves almost 50 faculty at URI, across most of its colleges, and in partnership with state agencies, non-profit partners and organizations and universities internationally.
Lawmakers say that URI’s promising, evidence-based research is critical to raising awareness, increasing scientific understanding and helping develop effective policies to tackle marine plastics and stem the tide of plastics pollution.
“In the grand scheme of things, microplastics are a relatively new pollutant and there is a lot we still don’t know, which is one of the reasons URI’s research is so important,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., said. “We do know plastics pollution is becoming more pervasive and poses a serious environmental threat and public health problem. Microplastics are increasingly present in the clothes we wear, the water we drink, and the food chain as well. Getting plastic pollution out of our waters and off the menu requires a sea change in the ways that individuals, businesses and society treat the use and ownership of plastics throughout the entire life cycle of these products, from packaging to clothes to single use items. URI is developing promising strategies to turn the tide on plastic waste and marine pollution.”
Unchecked plastics pollution is a threat to health, the environment, and the state’s economy, U.S. Rep. James Langevin, D-R.I., said.
“Which is why I am so proud that URI has decided to step up to the plate and tackle this challenge head-on. It’s an honor to partner with URI on reducing plastics pollution by delivering this $1 million federal investment to support URI’s cutting-edge plastics research program.”
In 2015, Reed and Langevin helped pass a law to ban companies from making and selling personal care products that contain microbeads, tiny pieces of plastic that were used as exfoliates in cosmetic consumer products. This month, California became the first state in the nation to begin requiring water agencies to test for the microplastic contaminants.
Parlange said URI will have another chance to secure funding to support the Blue Economy.
“This November, with the help of voters, we have an opportunity to continue to fuel this growth through a $100 million bond referendum, which will start the transformation of URI’s Narragansett Bay Campus as we build a more prosperous and sustainable Blue Economy.”
