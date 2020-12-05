NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — McKenzie O’Reilly, 4, exclaimed after having a Zoom video call with Santa, whose lap she usually sits in, “Mommy, that was so much fun! I love talking to Santa and singing with him!”
A family friend, Riley Nelson, 9, was also part of the live-streaming call. “That was really cool and fun! I am so happy that we got to talk to Santa today,” he said.
Wickford Village’s Festival of Lights community gathering didn’t happen this year, but Santa Claus — a fixture of that ceremony — nonetheless is reaching out through Zoom online video visits to area children and families as COVID-19 restrictions stopped the in-person visits with this iconic holiday figure.
“Seeing the kids eyes still light up and smile. It’s great,” said Santa Jim Clarke, who for many years has been the roly-poly Santa who greets children and adults alike in this community get-together for kicking off the holiday season.
He said it is time for the jolly old fellow to embrace some modern technology, even if Rudolph and the other reindeer don’t need GPS directions to help them.
COVID-19 restrictions and Gov. Gina Raimondo’s “pause” on group activities has stamped out the actual ceremony, but 71-year-old Clarke decided to persevere through the use of the rising popularity of video conferencing.
“All had such an amazing time,” said Courtney-Lynne O’Reilly about a video visit her two children and the two of her best friend, Christina Nelson, had recently with Clarke who also calls himself Santa Jim.
“They kept talking about it and thanking us after the session. Absolutely incredible and so worth it, especially during these scary times. It was nice to still have some sort of ‘normal’ while thinking outside the box and keeping everyone safe,” she said.
Some Christmas traditions, despite the specter of COVID-19, are finding endurance through new and innovative ways, including technology like streaming video calls and even television broadcasts that weren’t even imagined yet when the last pandemic hit 100 years ago.
It is a time of transition, not only for Santa, but for municipalities, like North Kingstown, also needing to alter how the Christmas and Hannukah seasons are marked.
For Clarke, he knew last summer there would be no lap visits at malls, photo studios and other places this December. Yet, he still wanted Santa to remind adults once more of their own innocence and give children the thrill of believing in the magic of the season.
Clarke says he’s glad to be part of this innovative online video approach to bringing as much merriment as possible to a holiday season dampened by fears of disease spread.
As he’s done for more than two decades, he sports the white beard and boasts an outgoing personality that makes the fantasy figure come alive when donning the red suit.
Channeling an inner Santa and letting him out is one requirement that must be met for anyone wanting to be Santa in public.
Any Santa must believe in the spirit of friendliness and meaning of togetherness during the holiday, with gift-giving coming in second or even third, those who play Santa have said. They also pointed out that Santas have a tough role of handling toy requests while also emphasizing the spirit of the season is love without toys or gifts.
“It’s about joy, it’s about happiness, it’s about seeing smiles on people’s faces, it’s about taking them away from their concerns of the moment and just feeling something special,” said Clarke.
And so it became the challenge of bringing Santa alive when children could not feel the warmth of his lap, the scruffiness of his beard and the breath from his mouth when asking what they wanted for Christmas.
Yet, it’s different than just the random stop-by where Santa Jim needs to figure out things on the fly.
It starts with parents signing up (https://www.facebook.com/santajimRI) for the 10-to-15-minute video visits.The cost ranges between $35 to $55, depending on the length, wanted for the call.
For Clarke, the theater of it all comes with a little prep beforehand with parents telling him about the children, the family and gifts the children want or received in past years.
Heather Wong Baily’s four-year-old daughter, Ling, recently found out just how much Santa knew about her when talking online from home.
“So when he organically mentioned the name of her favorite stuffed animal, it further convinced her that Santa was real and observing her behavior from afar. Santa Jim came prepared with a wide range of topics for children who have a harder time taking the lead,” said Bailey.
“We discussed Rudolph, treats we would be leaving out for him, the importance of wearing a mask,” she added.
She said the entire family — herself, daughter and husband — were involved in their video visit.
“Santa addressed each of us by name. By the end of the Zoom call, we were singing Jingle Bells with Santa. We all had big smiles on our face and for a few moments, had let loose and forgot about the hardships going on in the world,” she said.
Clarke said that being a Zoom Santa took some practice, but now after about 50 visits with about two to four children in each — a number much lower than those he has seen in person — he’s got down the process.
“I have not done Zoom before this. You have to pay attention to where the camera is rather than screen,” he said about the biggest challenge.
He also said that being authentic is extremely important. He has a fat body suit and keeps the temperature at 62 degrees so it is comfortable in the small camper behind his Warwick house where he does his Zoom visits many days of the week.
His authenticity is so important to him, he said, that he doesn’t get dressed until arriving in the camper because he doesn’t want children of nearby neighbors seeing Santa walk each day from his house to his camper.
And that belief in the real Santa is what kept the children of Courtney-Lynne O’Reilly and friend, Christina Nelson, glued to the screen.
The O’Reillys, Christopher, 9, and McKenzie, 4, joined with the Nelsons, Riley, 9, and Brooklyn, 3, to chat with Clarke. Christopher has been visiting with Clarke each year since he was born.
“How did Santa know everything I like and am into? That was incredible!” exclaimed Christopher, who like the others, still holds dear the magic of North Pole visitor coming each year to spread joy and compassion.
Americans today most often see the heavy-set, white bearded man giving a deep-in-the-gut “Ho, Ho, Ho.” That version has only been around for about 130 years.
Eight centuries ago, his early ancestor was a rabble-rousing saint whose legacy transitioned through a number of forms and shapes, yet always with a hallmark of mystery and the supernatural.
Creating the now-familiar version of Santa with red suit and white beard, fell to illustrators and painters, such as Norman Rockwell.
In the aftermath of the upheaval of World War I and following the pandemic of 1918, Rockwell captured a society’s feeling for something special, warm and close in his now famous painting “Santa With Elves” that appeared in Dec. 2, 1922, on the cover of The Saturday Evening Post.
Its popularity and other cover paintings he did about Santa Claus soon made that image the dominant prototype for other illustrators, painters, poets and authors. These cemented Santa Claus as the grandfatherly figure usually seen in American portrayals today.
Advertising and mass-merchandising also helped as the image was adopted for commercial purposes.
In this year of the COVID-19 pandemic, transitions are happening for both this figure and holiday celebrations.
Ralph Mollis, North Kingstown town manager, said that even through the Wickford Festival of Lights festivities were cancelled this year, the town has instead worked with Wickford Businesses in assisting in lighting up Wickford with decorations.
He also said that the Wickford Christmas tree lighting tradition will continue with the tree in Updike Park. Notifications will go on the town’s website and social media as well as those of the North Kingstown Chamber of Commerce.
He also said that the town helping with Post Road holiday decorations through a grant program to assist those businesses in that area.
And then there’s the new transition for Santa – visiting by video conference from his workshop in the North Pole or perhaps a camper in the backyard in Warwick.
The purpose for himself, said Clarke, and the thousands of other look-alike Santas around the world, remains the same.
“I’m happy I’m doing something to put a smile on someone’s face,” he said.
