SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and National Science Foundation (NSF) Director Sethuraman Panchanathan last week met with researchers and representatives from across the state to tour the different areas of research being done in Rhode Island that are poised to make an impact on the future.
In addition to representatives from URI, Brown University, Bryant University, Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), Providence College, Rhode Island College, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Roger Williams University, and Salve Regina University were all present at URI’s Green Hall.
Presentations showcased research including understanding algal blooms (the growth of algae in water), computational molecular ecology (using genetic data to answer ecological questions and hypotheses), drosophilidae research (the study of fruit flies) in Narragansett Bay, genetic and inactivation evaluations of bacterial autolysins, and the effects of pollutants in the water.
Reed and Panchanathan were there to assess research priorities and funding opportunities. In Fiscal Year 2022, NSF awarded over $45 million in funding to Rhode Island-based research projects. NSF’s goal is to invest in scientific discoveries, and technological innovation, and STEM education.
“The money is going to very creative young people, who are doing research that has huge potential benefits for the country,” Reed said. “Not just in science but also in our economy, competitiveness around the globe — this where we’re going to win the international race.”
Reed added, he was impressed with what he saw from the researchers.
“One of the things that really impresses me is that some of the young undergraduates are doing research that’s amazing – that they’re tackling issues this complicated.”
Reed, since 2004, has focused on ensuring the state’s eligibility in Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR). Since the launch of EPSCoR, Rhode Island has taken in $88 million for collaborative research projects. Reed was also involved with including nearly $100 billion in the CHIPS & Science Act over a five-year period.
Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research funding is projected to be upped from 12.5%-20% of the NSF research budget, over a seven-year stretch. It will require at least 20% of NSF scholarship funding to go toward EPSCoR institutions by 2025. The provisions are estimated to bring an additional $1.8 billion in competitive funding to EPSCoR, in that span.
Reed said, strengthening the state’s capacity for research and infrastructure is a move toward improving economic development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
He added, he believes that such research can not only help the state’s economy, but jumpstart job growth as well.
Reed and Panchanathan also visited URI’s Graduate School of Oceanography and viewed a new pier that will act as the homeport for the Narragansett Dawn. The Narragansett Dawn is a NSF-funded research vessel. Reed in 2018 supported a move to make URI the vessel operator and secured funding to pay for the $125 million ship. Reed is a senior member of the Appropriations Committee.
Panchanathan is a computer scientist and engineer who oversees an $8.9 billion annual budget that is the source of funding for around a quarter of federally-supported research conducted by colleges. This involves several fields, such as mathematics, computer science, renewable energy, and social sciences.
“There’s a sense of hope and confidence,” Reed said, regarding witnessing the next generation of researchers present. “Part of this is we need to keep funding the National Science Foundation — investing in education. It’s the key, really. Because the technology now is so crucial in every aspect of life … we’re now in a post-industrial age where communication, medical research will make a difference both economically and in national security. This is our new arsenal of democracy.”
