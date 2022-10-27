SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The town of South Kingstown will have plenty to celebrate in 2023.
The council on Monday also received an update from Leisure Services Director Terry Murphy on the town’s 300th anniversary activities.
The organizing committee for the festivities has met 15 times since it was formed late last year.
“There has been quite a bit of enthusiasm and good vibes around the 300th anniversary and so we’ve had others who have joined on to work on the plans for 2023,” Murphy said.
Festivities planned to date include a mix of new and existing events and programs to mark the 300th anniversary of the town’s founding.
The most recent took place last weekend, in the form of a community-wide bulb planting. Blue and white hyacinths were planted at various locations around town, including businesses and town properties such as parks.
“There was a good turnout of volunteers,” Murphy said. “The committee got their hands dirty and did a lot of the planting themselves, too. Look out next April for the blooms around town.”
On Dec. 17, a tree lighting at Town Hall will feature a large wooden lighted 300th anniversary display. Seascape Landscaping is partnering with the town on that project, sponsored by the Wakefield Village Association, Murphy said.
Other events include a speaker series on the town’s history, a bonfire in February at Saugatucket Park, a medal of honor ceremony in the spring, spring clean-up and a parade in June, Murphy said.
“That’s a significant event that the steering committee is excited to plan,” she said. A post-parade picnic will take place in the park.
A fall arts and cultural festival is also in the works, as well as events later next year.
SKPD welcomes two new officers
Two officers with years of experience in Rhode Island communities have joined the growing ranks of South Kingstown’s police department.
Police Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in patrol officers James R. Baino Jr. and Jeremiah Wine at Monday’s Town Council meeting.
“Both are fine officers and both have years of experience behind them,” Moynihan said. “We’re excited for them to join the ranks.”
South Kingstown currently employs 52 police officers and is allotted 58 total officers, including two funded through American Rescue Plan Act money the town received last year.
The two new hires bring that number up to 54.
Both are what’s known as “lateral transfers,” Town Manager James Manni said, meaning they are certified in current policing skills and didn’t need to attend the state’s police training academy before starting their duties.
“It’s very labor intensive and very tough to get them in,” to the academy, Manni said. “Most police departments around the state are hiring and it’s tough to get more than two in at a time.”
The move saves the town time and money, he said.
“They can start fresh with a probationary period and move forward,” Manni said.
Baino was a Pawtucket police officer for 19 years, and before that was in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 1996.
In Pawtucket, Baino was a patrol officer, a detective, a school resource officer and served as president of the officers’ labor union.
For the past year he has worked on Block Island as a reserve police officer for the New Shoreham Police Department, where Moynihan was chief before coming to South Kingstown.
Wine also served in the Marines from 2013 to 2017 and earned an associate’s degree from the Community College of Rhode Island. He was employed with the Middletown Police Department for two years.
“They’ll start duty immediately,” Moynihan said.
