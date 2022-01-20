Accolades from local office-holders came pouring in Tuesday after U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) announced his decision not to seek re-election this year, capping a career of more than 20 years in the House of Representatives and more than 30 in public service.
Langevin has served 11 terms and nearly 22 years in Congress, representing the Rhode Island 2nd District, which includes Washington County.
Before joining Congress, he was delegate and secretary to the Rhode Island Constitutional Convention, a state representative, and secretary of state.
Langevin, of Warwick, became the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress.
“Nearly 40 years ago, a tragic accident left me paralyzed. My dreams of becoming a police officer were crushed, and I was forced to dream new dreams, and relearn how to perform almost every daily task,” he said. “Yet during my hour of need, Rhode Islanders rallied behind me, and I was inspired to give back to the community that gave me so much by pursuing a career in public service.”
In a statement Tuesday Langevin, 57, said he’s proud of work he’s done to strengthen cybersecurity, including the establishment of the first National Cyber Director, and his efforts to improve national security and conditions for veterans, as well as respond to the COVID pandemic.
“Looking back, I’ll always be most proud of my vote for President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which lowered health care costs for everyone and secured coverage for millions of uninsured Americans,” he said. “It is the most significant piece of legislation I ever supported. And I’ll always cherish the moment that I became the first Congressman in a wheelchair to preside over the House of Representatives as Speaker Pro Tempore, as we marked the 20th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
Langevin has been a familiar face and ally to South County politicians and government officials, veterans and first responders, health care workers and educators, among others.
“I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is time for me to chart a new course, which will allow me to stay closer to home and spend more time with my family and friends,” he said. “And while I don’t know what’s next for me just yet, whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island.”
Reaction came quickly from those who know and work with Langevin.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D)
“Throughout his career, Jim Langevin has been a hardworking, dedicated public servant, a dear friend, a trailblazer, and a leading voice on so many key issues, ranging from cyber security to health care and stem cell research, to education, gun safety, foster care, and more. He’s also been a great champion for making the federal government more accessible and accountable, and making our community and country a more inclusive place. Jim has been a true champion for working families in the second district and beyond and he has achieved so much on behalf of the people of Rhode Island. He helped advance policies and enact laws expanding opportunity and strengthening our economy.”
U.S. Sen Sheldon Whitehouse (D)
“Jim’s courage and decency make him a personal hero of mine, so I have very mixed feelings about his retirement, but I’m sure he’s made the right decision in his own life. Jim was well ahead of the curve, warning the nation about the need to shore up our cyber defenses long before that threat was widely understood. Over and over, Jim has delivered for Rhode Islanders. And for people living with disabilities, Jim is an icon whose success and grace are an example that means a lot throughout the world. Jim is a magnificent colleague and friend, who I will miss working with as a member of the delegation. Onward, brother, with my love and admiration.”
U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D)
“For more than 30 years Jim Langevin has been serving Rhode Island with a passion and devotion that is second to none. It has been an honor to serve alongside Jim in the United States House of Representatives for the past 11 years, where he has become one of our nation’s leaders in cybersecurity and expanding access to opportunities for career training and technical education. Jim has tirelessly advocated for what matters most to Rhode Islanders, and he has done so with a level of humility, civility, and dependability that has made him one of the most well-respected members of our caucus. The story of Jim Langevin will forever be remembered as one of perseverance and a dedication to public service. It is one that will inspire our colleagues in government today and the future leaders of our state and nation for generations to come. I extend my sincere appreciation to Jim for being such a true friend and trusted partner in government, and for his decades of faithful service to our state. I wish him my very best in this next chapter of his life and the endeavors ahead.”
State Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Dist. 36)
“I am appreciative of Congressman Langevin’s decades of public service. He has been a leader in important areas such as health care, environmental issues, and gun safety, and his voice on those issues and others will be missed. More than anything, Congressman Langevin’s continued connection and genuine commitment and responsiveness to Rhode Island and his constituents serves as a model for all elected officials to follow.”
State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33)
“I’ve known Congressman Langevin since he was a state representative from Warwick. He served with my husband Representative Michael McEntee. As a matter of fact my husband Mike gave up his aisle seat for Jim Langevin in 1989. We have been friends ever since. Jim has overcome so much adversity in his life and focused his attention on the people of R.I. instead of himself. I am grateful for all he has done during his years in office and know that his journey is not over. He has been an inspiration to all of us and especially to those with disabilities. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
State Rep. Blake Filippi (R-Dist. 36)
“Congressman Langevin is a good man who has served this state with honor and distinction. I wish him much peace and happiness as he opens life’s next chapter.”
State Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-Dist. 31)
“Congressman Langevin has dedicated his life to serving the State of Rhode Island. He has fought tirelessly for issues important to all of us. I can’t thank him enough for all he has done...and for all of his support he has given me over the years. I wish him all the best in his next chapter.”
North Kingstown Town Council President Gregory Mancini
“Representative Langevin is an exceptional example of someone who overcame a significant personal setback to persevere, he did not let it inhibit him in succeeding in life. He is an inspiration to us all.”
North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis
“I’ve had the privilege of working with Congressman Langevin for 25 years, dating back to his tenure as Secretary of State. He has worked tirelessly on behalf of Rhode Islanders, has provided a sensible voice and sensible approach during unsettling times and has been a role model for many. His leadership and public service will truly be missed and, both personally and professionally, wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
Ewa Dzwierzynski, Narragansett Town Council
“Best wishes to Congressman Langevin on a new chapter in his life. Although I am sure he will continue to serve our community, I am grateful for his service over the last 22 years in Congress and a remarkable 36 years in public service. I have always appreciated his graciousness and accessibility – as a constituent and pharmacist, he always made time for me whether in his R.I. office to discuss local issues including the opioid epidemic or in his DC office while I was advocating for pharmacy legislation that would help reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. He always listened, understood, and supported all the initiatives I came to discuss with him. As a newly elected council member, I also saw his commitment to our town as well as our state. It was truly heartwarming to witness the epitome of public service. Wishing Congressman Langevin the best of luck in any future endeavors.”
