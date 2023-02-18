SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School carpentry teacher Eric Swanson received five different biographies over the course of a month, from 300th-Anniversary Committee Military Recognition Project Chair Sharon Henderson.
Five names of five pilots who never came home from their service in the military.
Swanson put his nose to the plaque. A slab of black walnut.
“I thought, you’ve gotta be kidding me, you’re not gonna carve this by hand,” Henderson said.
But he did.
The light on his work bench illuminated the letters, drawing them from the wood’s darkness.
“Town of South Kingstown. Honor Roll of Missing In Action Servicemen.”
Henderson said Swanson’s passion for the project was apparent, adding that she believes he is well aware of what it all means.
“He’s got a compassion for the remembrance of someone in the military who was lost or forgotten or lost their lives,” Henderson said.
The plaque was created to commemorate the missing pilots — all from South Kingstown — who combined served in three wars.
“This is a personal gift from his heart, a beautiful piece of art hand-cut … to hold the memory of our sons of South Kingston, who never came home, forever,” Henderson said.
The plaque was presented at Monday’s Town Council meeting, with the families of those missing in attendance.
It will be displayed in Town Hall until March 25, at which point the plaque will be dedicated at a 10 a.m. ceremony at Contemporary Theater Company to name South Kingstown a Medal of Honor town as part of the area’s yearlong 300th anniversary commemoration.
Families of those on the plaque will be handed a rose and a flag on the day of the ceremony, and there will be a flyover.
“It’s not a celebration — it’s a very solemn thing,” Henderson said.
In other business, the Town Council on Monday unanimously granted an event permit to conduct the 300th anniversary parade on June 17 at 10 a.m.
Organizers have been working with the police department and town manager on a parade route. It is anticipated to resemble the path taken through Main Street annually by the town’s Memorial and Veterans’ Day parades.
