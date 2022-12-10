SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Steven Schneider and his daughter, Ella, are realizing their dream of having a family business through the new entrepreneurial start-up of their online business Gansett Craft Chocolate.
“To develop a product to the highest quality, made here locally in Wakefield, with my daughter, using small hold farmer’s cacao beans that are imported from Peru, is a dream come true,” said Schneider, a doctor with South County Health.
As a self-proclaimed foodie, he said he aspired and dreamed of creating his food product made with the highest level of ingredients and attention to each detail. In his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, he tried his first “beans to bar (of) chocolate“ and he was hooked.
The journey also involved him taking his youngest child, Ella, to tour a bean-to-bar chocolate maker in Massachusetts. Over time, he tried to make chocolate with a mortar and pestle and even a coffee grinder.
When he bought his home melanger (a stone-on-stone grinder), he was able to fully craft beans to bar chocolate.
During COVID, he said, he tried cocoa beans from around the world and came up with his roasting profiles. He said that he “hand-cracked the roasted beans and winnowed them (separating nib from the husk) out on the front porch with a hair dryer.”
With daughter Ella and during the pandemic, they initially only made 70% dark chocolate to compare the beans from various regions (Costa Rica, Peru, Haiti, Belize, India, Fiji, Vietnam, to name a few).
Next they then expanded into other flavors including milk chocolate.
To test the recipes, Schneider brought the handcrafted bars to work and Ella brought them to school for friends. With the large positive feedback, they decided to start their Gansett Craft Chocolate, which is named after their love of Narragansett Bay.
As a father and daughter team, they researched ingredients, larger equipment and possible places to make their chocolate bars.
Ella was graduating from Narragansett High School with a concentration in agriscience and beginning her studies as an incoming freshman at the University of Rhode Island, majoring in business.
At the same time, the former Greenline Apothecary building, near Main and Columbia streets, was being converted to a commercial kitchen for rent as Town Made.
With all of their ingredients, packaging and equipment moved into Town Made last June, they started roasting batches of cacao beans from a small region in Peru.
Since starting, they have produced award-winning chocolate in eight different flavors. After entering their bars into the Northwest Chocolate Festival, sponsored by the Chocolate Alliance, their 50% milk chocolate bar placed in the “Gold”category.
One of their products involves their version of the tasty RI Coffee Milk, but in a hand-crafted bar. It is a white chocolate with coffee that they get from Seaworthy Coffee Roasters in West Kingston.
“Building Gansett Craft Chocolate with my father and receiving the support from the community,” said Ella, “has given me a foundation to a career that I thought I would never have. I have built much respect for the product we make and the customers that enjoy it.”
Purchase of Gansett Craft Chocolate are available online at www.gansettcraftchocolate.com. The website also lists retail stores offering their products.
South Kingstown
- Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. has released a new line of flavored whiskies that are now available throughout Rhode Island and select stores in Massachusetts.
The four year-round flavors are maple, honey, apple, and coffee. The 750 ml, 70 proof, offerings are all crafted with real ingredients and are on store shelves for a suggested retail price of $29.99.
This line release comes on the heels of Sons of Liberty’s recent brand-refresh after nearly 11 years in business.
Sons of Liberty is no stranger to flavored whiskey having produced various award-winning flavors dating as far back as 2012.
Their most notable awards include World’s Best Flavored Whiskey, Best Flavored Whiskey in North America (both awarded by Whisky Magazine’s World Whiskies Awards) and a handful of gold medals from prestigious competitions.
“We’re really excited with how these turned out,” said Sons of Liberty’s President and Founder, Mike Reppucci.
“You don’t feel like your teeth are coated in sugar after enjoying them,” he added. Contrary to some other flavored spirits in the market, Sons of Liberty said it uses only real ingredients to flavor their whiskies and with no chemicals or flavor substitutes.
This means real honey, real maple syrup, real apples, and real coffee beans. “It just tastes better that way.” Reppucci said.
Rachael Soderberg, on the Product Development Team, said, “They’re very versatile whiskies, delicious on their own or with an ice cube since they aren’t overly sweet, but also excellent in fun cocktails since the whiskey itself can hold its own.”
The team at Sons of Liberty has numerous cocktail recipe suggestions on their website at https://www.drinksol.com/cocktails.
To find retailers near you for any of Sons of Liberty’s flavored whiskies, visit www.drinksol.com/where-to-buy or order ahead and pick up at Sons of Liberty’s retail shop at shop.drinksol.com. It’s formerly popular tasting room remains closed.
- The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Subtle T Aesthetics’ grand opening its newly opened facility located at 213 Robinson St., Suite M8, in Wakefield.
Tara Phelps, an advanced practice nurse anesthetist at South County Hospital, is the owner of Subtle T Aesthetics. Her combined experience as both a nurse and a nurse anesthetist for over two decades complements her tag line, “Beauty Down to a Science.”
Her passion for science began in college. She graduated from Assumption College in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology before advancing on to her second Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from UMass-Amherst in 2001.
Phelps spent her initial years of nursing at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence where she specialized in pediatric oncology and pediatric intensive care.
In 2008, she found herself amid a divorce and wondering how she was going to care for her children. Her mother, Sheila Malcolm, had told her about the up and coming field of nurse anesthesia. Tara applied to Northeastern University in 2008 and was accepted into the Masters program for nurse anesthesia. She graduated in 2010 and currently practices at South County Hospital in Wakefield.
“My brand, Subtle T Aesthetics, and my mission statement of my desire to make people feel comfortable in their skin is intentional,” she said. “My hope is that this philosophy translates to a client experience that manifests itself in you walking away from my spa feeling more knowledgeable, confident, and beautiful.”
Her business offers wrinkle relaxers, dermal fillers, platelet-rich plasma facials, platelet-rich plasma treatments for hair loss and thinning and medical grade skincare for various skincare concerns. To learn more about these service or to book an appointment, visit her website at www.staesthetics.com.
South Kingstown resident Kristen Smith has recently opened Sabled & Smithed at 380 Main St., Wakefield.
Visitors will find an assortment of home décor and artesian goods. But the main attractions, are the vintage furniture pieces, refinished by the owner herself. Salvaged, stripped, sanded, and smithed, these vintage finds reimagined are almost like reuniting with an old friend. So much so, Kristen has named each of her custom pieces.
After signing a lease early September on the old Coastal Realtor’s building, this speech pathologist by day and do-it-yourself artist by night, started launched Sabled & Smithed.
“I hope that Sabled and Smithed provides you with a unique piece for your home that brings you joy each time you walk by. OR, maybe it will unleash the inner DIYer in you. Come to me for my favorite products, tips and tricks!” Smith said.
For more information visit www.sabledandsmithed.com.
North Kingstown
- Hygiene poverty—the inability of an individual to secure basic hygiene products—is a significant concern that affects the finances, health, and well-being of Rhode Island residents who struggle economically.
To help address the problem, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., recently made a financial contribution to Amenity Aid Rhode Island, which serves vulnerable populations by improving access to essential hygiene items.
Toray’s donation focused on helping Rhode Islanders and enabled Amenity Aid to purchase period products in bulk at a significant discount.
The supplies were brought to Toray’s headquarters, where employees gathered at a “period packing” event and bundled the products for Amenity Aid’s partners—people in need and nonprofit organizations that serve those populations.
“We are very grateful to Amenity Aid for the important work it is doing to help solve this problem,” says Christopher Roy, President of Toray. “My thanks also go to the Toray employees who volunteered to bundle goods for Rhode Island residents.”
Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, and metallized films and polypropylene and polyethylene foams.
Toray Plastics (America) is a subsidiary of the Toray Group, which believes that materials can change lives and provide real solutions to the challenges the world faces.
The Toray Group is the world leader in synthetic fibers and textiles, carbon fibers, plastics, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and high-performance films and has annual sales exceeding US $18.4 billion.
