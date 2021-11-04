NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The decorative vase that Dolores and Frank Morelli brought to Smith’s Castle had sat in a corner of their home for decades with no story behind it.
Dolores occasionally dusted it, and her two children kept their hands off it, she said.
“Frank had it in his possession when I married him,” Dolores told appraiser Daniel Buck Soules after setting the vase down before Soules on a wooden table. “He has no idea, it was just in his family’s home. He probably grew up with it. He’s 90 and he doesn’t know anything about it. I thought maybe we have something here that’s of some value.”
That’s why the Narragansett couple came to Smith’s Castle on Saturday, to get a professional take on their antique from Soules as part of What’s it Worth Wickford.
The yearly event is like an episode of the PBS show “Antiques Roadshow” but without the crowds and the cameras. And Soules has a connection to the show — he started appearing on it in 1999.
“You’ll still see me on the re-runs,” he said.
Soules asked about a name on the bottom of the vase – Albertie. Was it a family name?
“I’ve Googled it but I couldn’t find anything,” Dolores said. She said she had trouble making out some of the letters.
After a few minutes of chat and examination, Soules told the couple he believes Albertie — whoever that was — made the piece.
“By the way this is done, looking at the porcelain on the bottom and the way it was finished, was more like something where somebody went to a pottery shop or ran one and fired it themselves,” Soules said.
The practice dates back to the Victorian era, Soules said. People would fire and decorate it themselves and sometimes sign the bottom.
“That’s what this is. I’d even stake my life on it,” he said. “It definitely is something that someone did.”
As to its value, in a shop it would probably sell for about $100, Soules said. A shop would likely offer the Morellis about $20 to $40.
The price of antiques has plummeted, Soules added.
“The next generation doesn’t want to have anything to do with them,” he said. “There’s no sentimentality with the next generation, 40 and under.”
Now living in Lisbon Falls, Maine — where Stephen King went to school — Soules still makes the yearly trip to Wickford for What’s it Worth, an event near to his heart not only because it involves antiques, but also serves as an important fundraiser for the nonprofit Smith’s Castle. Participants pay $15 to have a first item appraised, and $10 for each subsequent item. The visits are carefully scheduled in order to not rush Soules or the visitors through, allowing the appraiser time to properly research and evaluate a piece.
The Morellis’ perfectly cared for vase was one of several interesting pieces to come before Soules on Saturday.
“We’ve seen a lot of art come through. We saw a man who brought in an original Providence Oyster Company bucket from the 19th century,” he said. “Someone else came with a 19th century black cloth doll that’s very collectible.”
More than finding out an item’s value, people genuinely want to know more about its history. Does that antique in grandma’s attic have a story behind it?
“They’re looking for information about their antique – what it is, where it comes from,” Soules said.
For Soules, who’s been an antique appraiser for more than 35 years, the thrill is in the variety.
“That’s the one thing about these events – you never see the same thing twice,” he said.
He’s traveled the country doing similar charity appraisal events.
“I had an absolutely beautiful collection out west of some of the nicest stirrups you’ve ever seen in your life,” he said. He’s come across exquisite pieces from 18th and 19th century Newport cabinetmakers Goddard and Townsend and a letter signed by George Washington.
“That’s the fun part. I’ve probably looked at hundreds of thousands of items. What’s exciting to me is to tell people what they have so they don’t make a mistake,” he said. “Because there are people out there that will prey on what you and hope you don’t know.”
The appraisal days started more than a dozen years ago, when Soules lived in Wickford and was on the Smith’s Castle Collections Committee.
“I love the museum. These appraisal events don’t make a huge amount of money, but what they do is raise awareness for Smith’s Castle,” Soules said.
As for Dolores and Frank Morelli’s the antique vase?
“I still think it’s very very lovely,” Dolores said. “If it’s not worth much maybe we should leave it in an antique shop.”
