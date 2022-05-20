NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Members of the Narragansett Tribe will be able to freely enter the town beach that bears the tribe’s name, starting this summer.
In a victory for the tribe, the Narragansett Town Council voted Monday to set up a system that allows Narragansetts to show their federal tribal identification card in order to obtain a seasonal pass for free access. Tribe members would still have to pay if they want to park in the town’s beach lots.
After three hours of impassioned testimony and some heated arguments, the council voted 3-2 to implement the change, which is effective only for the coming season.
It means that about 3,000 tribe members can bypass fees paid by both residents and visitors to the popular town beach that is just north of the Towers.
“The word Narragansett is not a town, not a beach,” tribe member Bella Noka said. “The Narragansett is a tribal nation, and we are that nation. It’s not about recreation for us or sunbathing. That is our church, like it’s your mosque or temple. That is where we go, to grandfather ocean, in ceremony.”
Noka suggested the tribe should start charging the town “for using our name.”
After a night of boos and jeers at the council, dozens of tribal members cheered loudly when Councilman Patrick Murray indicated he could support the measure, introduced by President Jesse Pugh and Councilwoman Deb Kopech.
“I want to thank the council president for bringing this to the floor,” Cassius Spears Jr., first councilman of the Narragansett Tribe, said. “Giving this one ability to walk onto the beach without a barrier of payment is the least you can do.”
Spears said the tribe fully supported the motion, and would like to see the parking fees included at some point.
“We have to drive nowadays and find parking. It’s not like the time of our ancestors when we could walk here,” he said.
Pugh, in a long explanation of his proposal and how it came to be, said it was an attempt to right a historical wrong.
“It’s about a lot more than the beach,” Pugh said. “It’s an opportunity to establish a new and healthy relationship with the tribe whose name the town bears.”
It stems from a recommendation from the town’s new Coastal Access Improvement Committee, Pugh said. The committee formed about a year ago to develop greater public access to the coast.
Towns in Massachusetts, Truro and Eastham, have granted tribal members free access to their beaches, Pugh said.
To illustrate how charging for access to the beach runs counter to the Narragansett tribe’s culture, Pugh displayed doctored photos of his fellow council members. Among them were an image of new town library supporter Susan Cicilline Buonanno holding a “Defund Libraries” sign, and Murray, a conservative, endorsing the “Squad” of Democratic Congresswomen such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Although all the council members said they supported free access for the tribe, councilors Buonanno and Ewa Dzwierzynski voted not to approve the measure.
Buonanno said she had concerns that the proposal wasn’t vetted by appropriate town boards; Dzwierzynski also felt uncomfortable moving forward quickly and so close to the start of the season.
“This policy is too important not to get it right,” Buonanno said.
Pugh said the council hasn’t had to seek permission from boards for prior changes to beach fees and policies. Each year the council sets fees for the beach in the fall for the coming summer.
The split in the council left Murray as the deciding vote. Murray offered some amendments that went nowhere, including one that would have provided free access for all and raised daily parking rates to $50 per car.
Before the vote, Murray said all he wanted was assurances that the town would be able to keep track of how many free passes it gives out to tribal members.
“I want to get this right so that every year, you folks can come back. I just want to get the process right so that every year your nation can come back here … I’ve been around the Narragansetts my whole life. I’m not the enemy here.”
At another point, Pugh became angry at Parks and Recreation Director Michelle Kershaw when she disputed some of the proposal’s wording and asserted that access to the beach had never been denied.
Pugh also argued with Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Tom Warren over whether the board wanted to make the issue a priority.
Warren said he offered Pugh a chance to speak to the board at its June meeting, since the board set its May meeting agenda by that point.
“I didn’t decline. We didn’t deny anybody an opportunity,” said Warren, who believed the proposal needed more study.
“We’re looking for this to be a priority. If it’s a priority, you can put it on,” Pugh said.
Beach fees – and who gets discounts – are a thorny subject in town, with residents often boasting that the town beach is a jewel of the state.
Some town residents said they were unaware that officials were meeting to consider waiving fees for the tribe, or were out of state.
Resident Joe Cardello said he’s experienced unruly crowds and lots of traffic around the beach.
“If you’re going to give anybody a free pass, it should be the taxpayers of this town, because we pay the taxes,” he said.
The residents also are protective of the beach, and the town took swift action last May to beef up security after a large fight that resulted in several arrests.
Fees collected during the summer replenish the enterprise fund that keeps the beach staffed and maintained, Kershaw explained. The town started charging for beach access in 1939.
Daily passes cost $12, but the town does allow any child 11 or younger to enter for free.
Free seasonal passes are available for residents who are 62 and older, disabled veterans or active duty military personnel. The parking fee per car is $10 on weekdays and $15 on weekends and holidays.
