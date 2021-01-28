SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two years in the making, South Kingstown’s new Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan advocates for “Complete Streets” policies to build road networks that are safer, more livable and welcoming.
The plan made its public debut Jan. 21 at a meeting of the town’s Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee, co-chaired by Ken Burke and Jenn Judge. The plan is available online at southkingstownri.com.
“I have always loved biking,” committee member David Hamel said. “We have an incredible town with incredible resources. At the same time, I found myself every once in a while being in a situation where I was seriously uncomfortable when I was riding my bike. The other aspect is, I think that people need to feel comfortable walking around town, and there are situations that can be improved.”
The committee worked with town staff and the state Department of Transportation to collect relevant data on bicycle and pedestrian use of local roadways.
“We also looked at other communities and their mobility plans, or bicycle and pedestrian plans,” Burke said.
Reviews of South Kingstown’s plan took place last year in “exhaustive” meetings, Burke said.
The team zeroed in on some of the town’s well-traveled areas, such as Kingstown Road, Old Mountain Field, Main Street in Wakefield, Broad Rock School and the YMCA, Curtis Corner School and others.
It also took into account a village study in Matunuck that incorporates a robust bicycle and pedestrian element, Burke said. The committee also is working with the town to commission a traffic engineering study of the priority areas, he added, and issuing surveys to assess needs.
The plan recommends that the Town Council adopt a Complete Streets policy.
In developing transportation projects for bicyclists, pedestrians, transit users and drivers, special attention would be given to vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.
Town departments would apply the policy to any projects when possible that involve town roads, sidewalks and paths, including those operated by the state.
Work would follow national standards set for bicycle and pedestrian facilities as well as for urban street design, and would incorporate the Americans With Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
Some of the design guidelines for bicycle facilities include designating bicycle routes, installing bicycle lanes, installing Share-The-Road signs, providing bicycle racks and adding appropriate pavement markings such as “sharrows,” bike lane symbols and shoulder edge lines.
Pedestrian enhancements would entail installing crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signal equipment and timing such as countdown clocks, constructing curb ramps that meet ADA standards, and providing sidewalks that are well maintained.
The plan’s endorsement of Complete Streets policies also leaves room for improvements to bus features and amenities like bus pull-out areas and shelters with ample room for boarding, and traffic-calming measures such as textured material at crosswalks and “bumped out” intersection curbs to shorten the walk distance.
Streetscape improvements, on-street parking treatments and the ADA-compliant features round out the key parts of the Complete Streets policies.
Burke, who commutes by bike — four miles each way — also emphasized the committee’s role in supporting education and enforcement of changes that line up with the master plan.
One recent such change was the installation of radar-activated speed feedback signs on Middlebridge Road.
“We can’t take it for granted that folks are going to slow down or adhere to new traffic systems that are put in place,” Burke said. “This was a problem area and I was very happy we were able to work with the Department of Public Services to fund and install these speed signs to get folks to slow down.”
Other items on the table include resurrecting a needed re-design of Route 138 and a bike plan for Route 1, he added.
“Lastly, we understand that e-scooters are a hot issue,” he said. “We want to assess it and figure out what is safe and appropriate for South Kingstown.”
The committee also touted some accomplishments – the South County Commons bike path and the University of Rhode Island bike path, as well as the recent improvements to Old Tower Hill Road.
The committee will move forward with public outreach efforts and continues to meet on the third Thursday of each month.
“We do see the need for public engagement for this to be a successful program,” Burke said.
Immediate action recommendations of the plan include:
• Engage a traffic engineer with experience with Complete Design and traffic calming to assess and make recommendations for traffic calming.
• Conduct or update surveys of the most heavily traveled areas and develop plans to implement Complete Street improvements.
• Engage RIDOT to install more visible warning signs such as “No Turn On Red” signs in the Dale Carlia intersection.
• Provide all schools with appropriate traffic safety signs and properly functioning traffic control devices.
• Install speed feedback signs in locations where drivers need to decrease speed due to pedestrian and bicyclist crossings.
• Petition RIDOT to advance the design of the reconstruction of Route 138 in Kingston, with special emphasis on the pedestrian and bicycle activities at the intersections of Upper College Road, Lower College Road and Graduate Village.
• Generate a plan for a dedicated bike route safely separated from Route 1 to connect Pond Street to the Post Road sections south of Route 1 and Matunuck School House Road to link to Charlestown, Burlingame State Park and Westerly.
• Establish an E-Scooter and Pedal Assist Bike plan in conjunction with URI and Amtrak.
“There needs to be a way for us to ride from Westerly to Narragansett,” committee member James Vogel, an avid cyclist, said. “Ultimately in the greenways plan for the state, there’s a plan for someone to ride from Westerly to Providence.”
He also said getting bicyclists off of Route 1 for their own safety is a priority.
“We’re trying to come up with a plan that makes sense,” he said. “And we understand costs, and we’re dealing with public funds. We understand all of that.”
The plan delves into the myriad funding options available for the work, and notes conditions and restrictions, especially with the use of federal funds.
“We also understand that funding is very important,” Burke said. “We can do some things without funding --- education and community outreach. Ultimately, funding is important.”
