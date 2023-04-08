EXETER, R.I. — Tulip lovers need only go to Exeter to see over 500,000 in different varieties.
And this can be done alone or together with others, but no guarantee that it will have the romantic side as memorialized by the late Herbert Butros Khaury, better known as Ukulele singer “Tiny Tim” who made famous the 1968 novelty hit “Tip Toe Through The Tulips With Me.”
“Knee deep in flowers we’ll stray, We’ll keep the showers away, And if I kiss you in the garden, in the moonlight, Will you pardon me? And tiptoe through the tulips with me,” goes the song’s refrain.
At Wicked Tulips, located at 400 Hog House Hill Road, visitors can tiptoe, waltz, walk, perhaps even skip or sashay their hips and shoulders among the acres holding 100 unique blooming varieties.
It could even be an existential sense of leaving Rhode Island and being in Holland.
“We love to give people a unique experience to slow down and enjoy the beauty nature has to offer.” said Jeroen Koeman, who, with his wife Keriann, own the farm.
The location, close to the border of South Kingstown, celebrated it’s ‘soft opening’ for the season with a special two-day event Wednesday and Thursday.
Rows of pick-your-own tulips line the farm and could be irresistible to anyone enjoying this many of the solitary bell-shaped flowers that have three petals and three sepals.
A sea of red, yellow, pink, yellow, white, and blended colors flash in the eyes in the daylight sun at their farm.
The size of these flowers ranges from four inches up to six inches. The cultivar “Giant Sunrise” has blooms that are 10 inches wide. Tulips are also known for their signature pointed petals which often curl back at the tips when they are fully open.
In Exeter this spring demonstration began with Jeroen, who hailed from a Dutch family of tulip growers. He and his wife, a native New Englander, fell in love, got married, and started EcoTulips LLC while living in Central Virginia.
In September 2015, they moved to Rhode Island and started their new endeavor, Wicked Tulips Flower Farm.
Rhode Island’s proximity to Keriann’s Massachusetts family combined with the colder climate made it perfect for starting a tulip farm here in the States — a long-time dream of Jeroen’s.
When they first started their business in 2009 in Central Virginia, the bulb industry had a long way to go toward becoming more eco-friendly.
They decided then, that they would purchase and sell certified organic bulbs until things improved.
At that time most Dutch bulb farmers were using neonicotinoids, which are known to harm bees. In addition, there was a lack of information regarding the importance of soil health which led to greater use of chemicals.
They are happy to say that now, over a decade later, things are changing for the better and the bulb industry has made some big steps in the right direction.
Soil health has become a priority for most farmers and neonicotinoids have been banned. As long-time vocal supporters of these issues, they said it is with great pride that they are seeing these best practices put in place.
Because Dutch tulip businesses are over-saturated, Jeroen saw the opportunity to grow his own here in the United States, the couple told Rhode Island Magazine two years ago.
“It turned out to be a great success and people loved it,” Keriann said at the time about the flower whose roots are in Central Asia.
“We had a few thousand visitors that first year at our tulip field in Virginia and at that point it just became an addition to our bulb business.”
It has now spread to three tulip farm locations with Exeter and then others in Johnston and Preston, CT. And long before that the popularity fed a popularity seen today.
Cultivation of the flower began in Turkey around 1000 A.D. From then on, they became highly prized in the Ottoman Empire, such that they were specially cultivated for the pleasure of the Sultan.
The flower’s sojourn to Europe took place in the 16th century when they were planted in the Netherlands for medicinal purposes. Today, tulips are still heavily associated with European country.
They even have their own national celebration day - May 13 - in the United States.
“As long as people continue to enjoy visiting us and experiencing the magic of tulips, Jeroen, our team and I intend to keep growing tulips with love,” said Keriann.
For more information and to buy tickets for entry — sold only online — visit wickedtulips.com.
