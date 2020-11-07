SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Describing it as a “nice little project,” Rhode Island’s Director of Transportation said the improvements to a half-mile stretch of Tower Hill Road in one of the busiest parts of South Kingstown are a big deal for locals.
“I’m sure it’s a big project – it’s Main Street, U.S.A. for the town,” Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. said.
As part of the $3.9 million project, there’s new surface pavement from the top of the hill where cars enter and exit Route 1 all the way to the four-way intersection with Kingstown Road at Dale Carlia Corner.
“The improvements here were for safety,” Alviti said. “Which is number one on DOT’s priorities.”
There are other improvements that go along with it, including new designated lanes for bicycles and center lanes for turning.
New median islands better control traffic flow in and out of businesses in the corridor. Safety upgrades include new traffic signals and curbing, along with wider sidewalks and crosswalks that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
As part of the project, the DOT installed on-site stormwater treatment systems called bio-retention basins. They were built into the sidewalks that were widened as part of the project to accommodate the new system.
The basins are designed to reduce pollution from stormwater, especially when the initial flow of runoff from a rainstorm enters the drainage system and the level of contaminants is highest.
Alviti said the project was completed a month ahead of schedule and within its budget.
“The town of South Kingstown was wonderful working with us on this project,” he said.
Representatives from Cardi Corporation and Pare Engineering also were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 14 at the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, as well as several DOT engineers and local officials, including Town Manager Rob Zarnetske.
It was work eagerly awaited by town leaders, residents and local businesses along the commercial strip, which includes Shaw’s market, McDonald’s, Burger King, two car dealerships and the Wakefield Mall, as well as banks, restaurants and smaller stores.
The area is not only a thriving commercial district, though. It’s also the site of one of the oldest burial grounds in town, the Old Quaker Cemetery, which dates back to around 1700.
“The project is a beautiful addition to the Wakefield business district, and not only makes it safer for drivers, walkers and bikers in this corridor, but helps us make strides in meeting our obligations to reduce stormwater pollution from our roads,” Alviti said.
The Old Tower Hill Road project was part of RhodeWorks, the state’s campaign to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island’s transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair.
“We couldn’t have done any of this work out here without the federal dollars,” Alviti said.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, (D-R.I.) is the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development, which oversees federal funding on transportation projects.
“These improvements will provide a safer, smoother, and more accessible street for everyone who drives, walks or bikes along this critical corridor,” Reed said.
U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) said the South Kingstown project is the latest in a series of infrastructure projects “happening robustly” around the state.
“This is an exciting day,” Langevin said. “The Old Tower Hill Road project created bicycle lanes, accessible sidewalks to ensure people can reach the Wakefield business district more easily. Obviously these projects help to connect people to their community. Really it’s about accessibility, and I’m all about that.”
With state budgets strained because of the pandemic, Langevin said the state’s congressional delegation, including Reed, U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, is working on legislation to suspend the state match requirement to receive federal transportation dollars.
Town Council President Abel Collins recognized the federal support for the project, as well as local Rep. Carol Hagen McEntee and Councilor Deborah Kelso.
“With leadership from our Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee, South Kingstown has been putting a lot of thought into how to improve our road infrastructure in terms of both safety and environmental impact, and this project is a great example of those efforts,” Collins said. “It’s been wonderful to have RIDOT listen to the needs of the community and work with us to rebuild Tower Hill Road into a truly welcoming gateway for Wakefield’s business district.”
Collins said he and Kelso were active for several years to locally promote the Complete Streets state program to incorporate green infrastructure and other user-friendly improvements into roads.
“It’s been really neat to see how RIDOT has incorporated Complete Streets into all its projects. I think this is really the hallmark of that evolution. But here on Old Tower Hill Road it is head and shoulders above the rest,” Collins said.
