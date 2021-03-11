KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island will proceed with both in-person and virtual ceremonies for its 2021 commencement after COVID-19 forced the school to present a fully online program in 2020.
URI plans to hold day-long events throughout the weekend of May 21 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, it announced last week.
“We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2021 and all that it has overcome and achieved during this historic period for the university, nation and world,” URI said.
As part of the commencement, the in-person portion of the events will be limited to graduates and faculty, while family members and friends of graduates will be invited to watch online on a livestream.
The in-person ceremonies will be held separately for each college and will take place outdoors at URI’s Meade Stadium.
Attending graduates will be seated in limited groups, following public health guidelines. After an address by the college’s dean, each student’s name will be called, and each graduate, dressed in regalia, will cross the stage and have professional photos taken.
Under the guidance of the Center for Disease Control and Rhode Island Department of Health, all safety protocols will be followed. Surfaces will be sanitized between each ceremony, and hand sanitizers will be available throughout the stadium.
There will be limited capacity during each ceremony and graduates will be socially distanced in seating and lining up. Pre-registration for all graduates attending will be required, and no food or beverages will be sold during ceremonies.
Seniors at URI on Tuesday said they welcomed the chance to experience commencement in person, but also expressed disappointment that their families can’t be present.
“There’s definitely a mixed feeling about it,” Katie Mossbarger, 23, an elementary education major from Sandy Hook, Connecticut, said.
“I’m so happy they’re at least trying to get us this opportunity to walk,” she added. But she acknowledged it will be unusual.
“My family is not from here, so they’re supposed to watch online, but what does that leave? I just kind of leave Meade and walk out alone?” Mossbarger said. “So it’s definitely very interesting, this aspect that I won’t be able to be with them, because they’ll be in Connecticut.”
Mossbarger had friends who graduated last year, and they told her it was a mixed experience as well.
“It felt almost like they didn’t graduate because they didn’t get to walk,” she said. “But others liked to be able to be with their family to experience it.”
URI has heard from graduates, their families and others about commencement, spokesman Dave Lavallee said.
“One of the things we want to acknowledge is that this is a difficult time for everybody,” he said. “And we understand the disappointment of parents who want to celebrate the accomplishments of students.”
URI looked at multiple options for ceremonies and settled on giving students the opportunity to “wear regalia, hear inspiring messages, cross the platform, have their names announced, celebrate with the class and have professional photographs taken,” Lavallee said. “Our commencement team did consult with the URI COVID Task Force, URI Health Services, Rhode Island Department of Health and CDC and made the decision to limit ceremonies only to graduates and to hold ceremonies outside at Meade Stadium based on safety regulations.”
The class of 2021 includes more than 4,300 graduates. Current state COVID regulations limit capacity of outdoor events to 125 people. So the university will conduct its ceremonies essentially all day and evening on Friday, Saturday and Sunday of commencement weekend, Lavallee said. Many colleges will hold separate ceremonies divided by department. All will be streamed live for family members and others.
The university has submitted a proposal to the state health department requesting to raise the number of attendees, and is waiting for guidance, Lavallee said.
“We don’t expect that for several weeks,” he said. All participants in the ceremonies are active in URI’s COVID testing program and will complete daily health assessments before arriving at the ceremonies.
Some graduates, such as Ashley Justa, want URI to do more. In posts online, Justa shared frustration over the plans with the school and Gov. Dan McKee.
“As a graduating senior, I see the light at the end of tunnel. I have worked too damn hard to not have both my mother and father in attendance at my graduation. I pray you and your administration revisit the guidelines,” Justa wrote. “The graduation ceremony is held outside in ‘open air.’ The grounds are huge and I am sure that if the administration at URI puts their creative thinking caps on and aren’t afraid of a little more work with chair placement, the graduation can take place in-person.”
Others, like Sarah Cook, suggested limited tickets for each senior to invite family.
“I was checking daily for updates about graduation. It’s taken me six years to get to this point and I am crushed I can’t celebrate with my parents and significant other and take pictures on the beautiful campus in the spring,” Cook said. “And hear a crowd applaud walking across the stage.”
“We do understand parents and friends want to attend, but we face all these public guidelines and we have to follow them,” Lavallee said. “The good news is, all ceremonies will be live streamed for families, friends and URI community members to view from around the world.”
Nicolette St. Amand graduated from URI last year and had no in-person ceremony.
“I’m happy URI is still standing up and protecting students, their families, and staff,” St. Amand said on Facebook. “It’s the right thing to do at the end of the day, no matter how many people are disappointed. I wish I had the opportunity to celebrate a year ago that the staff is working endlessly to give to the class of 2021.”
URI said it continues to also plan for a public ceremony for 2020 graduates, and is now eyeing a fall date for that program.
