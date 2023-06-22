SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown town officials are expecting a submitted Request for Qualifications proposal for a project concerning a neighborhood plan for Old Tower Hill Road to have a return date of no later than June 29 at 4 p.m.
The town requested a proposal for consulting services for planning and zoning ordinance revisions for the area of Old Tower Hill Road and eastern portion of Main Street. It is a request for qualification, rather than a request for a bid.
The study area will also include the commercial corridors and areas “immediately north and south” of the intersection of Kingstown Road, Main Street and Old Tower Hill Road — also known as Dale Carlia Corner.
According to the RFQ submitted, officials are looking for new housing and business opportunities “in the area to the east of Wakefield’s village and downtown area.”
This would call for a need to update zoning regulations that is consistent toward exploring the chances for new housing types that would extend affordable housing options and provide a walkable central core.
Once there is public outreach and buy-in from visualization consultants, the town would be able to form a code or call for a zoning regulation change, Town Planner James Rabbitt said at the Town Council’s June 12 meeting.
South Kingstown has a traditional use-based zoning code and officials are eyeing form-based or hybrid zoning for the mixed use and commercial areas on Old Tower Hill Road and Main Street.
Officials said, the town does not have a specific architectural design standard or a design review process “for new development within its traditional highway commercial districts, commercial downtown, and surrounding village and downtown areas.”
Rabbitt said, there will be several dimensions to the project that will be evaluated.
Consultants will need to develop a consensus on a mix of office, retail, and housing and housing space. This includes the issue of building heights and density, vehicle, bicycle, pedestrian and mass transit flow, and open space.
“Increasing density is going to increase traffic, so, there are trade-offs with that,” Rabbitt said. “How dense you go, how tall you go, how much mixed use you try to put on these properties have ripple effects on the community.”
Rabbitt added, there is a “heavy visual aspect” and community outreach on “what the corridor should look like over time.
Town Manager James Manni has been notified by the state’s RIDOT Deputy Director Bob Rocchio that the traffic plan for the Route 138 portion of the bridge going over the train tracks is of top priority and could slow down rest of project by about two years.
Rabbitt said in order for the town to maintain financial resources for the project, it could be spread over a three-fiscal-year period, or a 13-14 month time frame. Even a sped-up process would take “6-9 months.”
Council Vice President Michael Marran at the June 12 meeting expressed his concern for the likeliness of the Old Tower Hill Road project taking so much time, predicting that “properties are going to go” and get developed, which will be “inconsistent with the Old Tower Hill Road plan,” Marran said.
“That’s only going to get worse if we stretch it out three years.”
