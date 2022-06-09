The Rhode Island health department’s administrator of a program to protect youth from harm is facing a child pornography charge after state police searched his home Monday in Wakefield.
Police said Jeffrey Hill, 46, of 61 Erin Drive, faces one count each of possession of child pornography, a felony, and possession of child erotica, a misdemeanor.
State records and a LinkedIn profile show Hill has worked as the health department’s Violence and Injury Prevention Program manager since 2016, and as the youth suicide prevention coordinator since 2013, with an annual $92,518 salary.
Members of the state police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Hill on a court-ordered search warrant as part of a recent investigation of an individual uploading child pornography to an email server, according to police.
Authorities said Hill’s Wakefield home was identified as the alleged source of the pornography, and that Hill had been previously identified as the owner and user of the email being investigated.
Hill was arraigned at Fourth Division District Court on Monday before Associate Judge James Caruolo and held on $5,000 surety bail, which he subsequently posted. He is due back in court Sept. 9 for a screening.
As additional conditions of his bail, Hill must not have unsupervised contact with minors and can’t use the internet via a smartphone or computer.
A person found guilty of possession of child pornography faces a fine of not more than $5,000 or imprisonment of up to five years, or both. A person found guilty of child erotica possession may be subject to a fine of up to $1,000, imprisoned up to one year, or both.
The law making possession of “child erotica” illegal took effect last year.
Under the law, anyone 18 or older who “produces, possesses, displays or distributes, in any form, any visual portrayals of minors who are partially clothed, where the visual portrayals are used for the specific purpose of sexual gratification or sexual arousal from viewing the visual portrayals” is guilty of a misdemeanor.
The Rhode Island ICAC Task Force is comprised of members of the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit along with detectives from several police departments including North Kingstown, as well as special agents from Homeland Security Investigations and United States Postal Inspection Services.
