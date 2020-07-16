NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning, 11 Perception Sound 10.5 kayaks and two Hobie Eclipse pedal boards used for rentals were stolen from outside The Kayak Centre, according to a Facebook post by the Wickford business.
The theft cost an estimated $8,000 in damage and could significantly impact The Kayak Centre’s rental business for the remainder of the season, according to store manager Rachel McCarty, who said her staff made the discovery around 9 a.m. Tuesday when they were going to open up the rentals for the day.
“My staff called me and said that there was a bunch of stuff missing, so we raced out and sure enough it was,” McCarty said.
All of the kayaks stolen were single passenger vessels and The Kayak Centre, which also operates a seasonal location in Charlestown, is already operating with a depleted fleet due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Normally we have about 18 there and they took 11 of them, so it significantly impacted our ability to rent out more than two single kayaks for one group at a time,” McCarty said. “Part of the problem we were having on top of it all is that with all of the shutdowns from coronavirus we had actually drastically reduced our rental fleet because we have two locations, one down in Charlestown as well, and we were nervous that we wouldn’t be able to open the second location, whether we’d have staff or what not, so we actually cut our fleet in half and then on the off chance we couldn’t open Charlestown, we would be able to have room for all of the kayaks here.”
The Kayak Centre shared a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon informing the community of the theft and within hours the post had over 50 comments and hundreds of shares from concerned customers and community members.
“We’ve seen tons of comments, which is really great to see especially at this time when it’s just tough everywhere,” McCarty said, adding that there’s been a lot of negative things in the community lately, in particular noting how Brickley’s Ice Cream closed their Wakefield location Tuesday after a series of angry and verbally abusive customers caused issues for staff and fellow patrons.
Along with support from the community, McCarty said The Kayak Centre has always received support from fellow kayak businesses in the state.
“We actually got an email from Providence Kayak saying that ‘we’re so sorry about what happened to you guys, we’ll do our best to keep a lookout here’ and that was really nice as well,” McCarty said.
So far the North Kingstown Police Department has been able to recover four of the stolen kayaks as well as one of the pedal boards. While McCarty said she’s very glad to have those vessels back, the impact on the business still stands, as the cost of kayaks has risen due to a high demand and limits put on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Still only having four come back is going to impact our business for sure, so we can hope that we can get the rest of them,” McCarty said. “It’s really unfortunate, obviously we are sold out of kayaks here for the most part unless you want to spend more than $1,200 right now, so we get it that people are desperate, they want kayaks and it’s unfortunate that a lot of our vendors have also been severely impacted by not only the demand but also coronavirus as well. The worst part for us is we wouldn’t potentially be able to buy more kayaks to kind of fill the rental fleet back in, so having some of them back definitely is great.”
The stolen kayaks are in a variety of colors, namely red, blue and orange. The stolen Hobie Eclipse pedal board is without its pedal drive and handlebars, without which it can’t operate correctly. It also has a blue and black foam cover exterior that is used almost exclusively for rental purposes, making it distinctive among other privately owned Hobie Eclipse pedal boards.
Anyone with information on the stolen vessels is asked to contact the North Kingstown Police Department by calling (401) 294-3311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.