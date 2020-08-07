The Rhode Island Interscholastic League has a blueprint of possibilities and a start date for sports in the 2020-21 academic year, but no final decisions have been made about what the upcoming fall season will look like on fields and courts around the Ocean State. The league shared its thinking on Wednesday in a virtual press conference and in a presentation titled “The Safe Return of Education-Based Athletics” that was sent to member schools. The Principals’ Committee on Athletics – the league’s governing body – has voted to delay the start of fall sports practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 14. While the league unveiled a model for fall sports and beyond that could be implemented under current state guidelines, no decision will be made until after Aug. 17. With that in mind, do you believe the RIIL should vote to cancel the fall sports season given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic in Rhode Island?

