KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island has announced the public phase of what it said is the state school’s largest fundraising campaign in its history, setting a goal of raising $250 million by 2024.
“Big Ideas. Bold Plans. The Campaign for the University of Rhode Island” will set aside and direct the donations toward various university priorities including student access, resources for faculty, programs that complement classroom learning and enhanced facilities and technology, URI said.
The public phase is an extension of $175 million the university has already quietly raised toward its goal, through a combination of what it said were small and large gifts.
URI is seeking community participation and inviting alumni and others to learn more about the school’s students, faculty and research and to contribute in any amount to their area of interest.
“Dedicated alumni, parents and friends have made transformational gifts that will continue to enhance and strengthen URI’s leadership in higher education, enabling us to better serve our students, Rhode Island, our nation and the world,” URI President David M. Dooley said.
In addition to helping students, funds will support the recruitment and retention of faculty and allow each of the colleges to pursue specific funding opportunities, URI said.
“This campaign will allow us to highlight the university’s achievements, but it is also very much about looking ahead,” Alfred J. Verrecchia, chairman of the University of Rhode Island Foundation & Alumni Engagement board, said. “It is an opportunity to elevate URI among the ranks of flagship public universities, while preparing students, faculty, and alumni for positions of leadership in the future.”
The university, in collaboration with the URI Foundation & Alumni Engagement, structured the campaign around five “pillars:” student access, the URI learning experience, transformative faculty, innovative and distinctive programs and strategic priorities.
“URI has transformed itself in recent years through the combination of strategic long-range planning; innovative new programs and initiatives; local, national, and global partnerships; and a collaborative, ‘can-do’ spirit,” URI Board of Trustees Chairwoman Margo L. Cook said. “This campaign is both an outcome and a continuation of that transformative mission. We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the university’s strengths while addressing critical needs.”
The campaign has benefited from donations by several high-profile alumni including Verrecchia, who with his wife Geraldine has funded faculty positions in artificial intelligence, an endowed scholarship, support for internships and established an emerging technology fund at the College of Business.
URI Board of Trustees member and former CVS president Thomas M. Ryan and his wife Cathy made the largest gift in URI history toward the Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, an endowed scholarship, and athletics.
As campaign chair during the leadership phase, Michael D. Fascitelli and his wife Elizabeth gave to the $125 million Fascitelli Center for Advanced Engineering.
Richard J. Harrington, who has become the campaign chair for the public phase, has along with his wife Jean contributed consistently over the years to advance the Harrington School of Communication and Media within the URI College of Arts and Sciences.
“I am very proud of where URI is today,” Harrington said. “This is a result of President Dooley’s leadership, as well as the accomplishments of students, alumni and faculty. I believe this campaign will generate an unprecedented level of enthusiasm and support as people increasingly recognize the University’s heightened profile and its range of expertise.”
The campaign’s public phase comes at a time of extended growth and success for the University of Rhode Island. Applications and enrollment have increased over consecutive years, degree completion rates have dramatically increased to earn national recognition, and the full-time faculty has grown by 40 percent over the last decade, according to the school.
