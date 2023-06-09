NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday unanimously approved the amendment of an official list of parking restrictions and regulations, under the codes to restrict parking from May 15 and Sept. 15, between 6 a.m.-5 p.m.
This is to include an addition to the existing restriction for Boon Street’s three-hour limit, from Central Street to Perkins Avenue. Parking is prohibited on the east side of the street. Ocean Road has a three-hour limit on both sides of the street from the Beach Street traffic light and South Pier Road.
Additionally, Narragansett Avenue has a three-hour limit on both sides of the street.
Other roads that are a part of the regulation reviewed by the council includes:
Congdon Street’s three-hour parking limit, resident permit allowance from Boon Street to Ocean Road, Rodman Street’s three-hour parking/resident permit allowance on both sides of the street, from Boon Street to Fifth Avenue and on the north side of Fifth Avenue to its western terminus.
Caswell Street, a three-hour limit on both sides south of Rodman Street to its southern terminus. Rockland Street has a three-hour limit on the east side from Kingstown Road to the southern terminus. Robinson Street runs on a three-hour limit on the west side for the full length between Narragansett Avenue to its southern terminus; and for Rose Court, a three-hour limit on the west side of the street for its full length between Rodman Street and Congdon Street.
Councilor Susan Cicilline-Buonanno abstained from the vote.
The town wouldn’t order signage to enforce the amendments until the ordinance is in place, Town Manager James Tierney said, adding that approximately 170 signs could be implemented by October at the earliest.
Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski on Tuesday said this is a supply chain issue and the earliest the ordinance implementation is projected to be official and enforceable, following a second reading of the regulation, is at the council’s June 19 meeting.
The town does not yet have a concrete plan as to how to enforce it, however.
On Monday, the council discussed with Town Manager James Tierney the possibility of placing temporary signs in the areas that need them.
Tierney said there would be “a great deal of cost associated with that,” adding that if the signs are free-standing, pedestrians might throw them into the ocean, or heavy winds could force the signs into people, or passing vehicles.
Residents present at the meeting requested the Council look into parking meters, as “even a few” could recover some costs expended on signage and the delegating of enforcement. This is due to concern that without meters, there could be inefficiencies and returns lost.
“I agree with this, I think we need limits, especially around Boon and other streets,” Resident Catherine Celeberto said, regarding the item. “Some people are parking there all day. But I feel that some of these restrictions are going to drive people into the Sprague Park parking lot and they’re already in the Thompson Park parking lot. They’re there day and night and they always park in the handicapped spot, which really upsets me.”
Celeberto recommended some form of sign instruction to deter people from parking at the parks.
In other business, the council unanimously tabled an item discussing what to do with parking enforcement in the surrounding areas of the beach – leaving the conversation open for a future meeting.
“We need to be cognizant of the fact that there are unintended consequences in terms of anything that we do,” Councilor Deborah Kopech said. “And we have to take a look at that or follow that to make sure in the future we’re not creating a new problem by solving an old one.”
The Town Council meets next on June 19 at 7 p.m.
“It’s nothing we could really address this year anyway,” Dzwierzynski said on Tuesday. “It’s going to be a while too, because we have the signage and all of that, so it may not even happen this season.”
The council on Monday also approved third parties for short term rental ordinance services to address affordable housing and directed the Town Manager’s solicitor to engage in discussion with Granicus and DeSisto Law for a scope of work.
