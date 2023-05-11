NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, along with state representatives and officials on Friday cut the ribbon on the future of ocean studies at the University of Rhode Island’s Bay Campus.
“Today marks a transformational first-step towards a renewed Narragansett Bay Campus,” URI Dean Paula Bontempi said. “More than a pier behind me, it’s home for a new research vessel, it’s a research platform, and it’s a symbol of URI’s position as an anchor for the Blue Economy.”
The pier on campus is newly constructed and is primed to act as a research platform and provide supportive services to research vessels by giving full access to Narragansett Bay.
“Congratulations to everyone, this was an effort of many people, many institutions, and … URI will surely be bidding farewell to the (R/V) Endeavor,” Reed said. “But, after 48 years I think it’s time to give it a rest and this new pier will be home to the National Science Foundation’s newest research vessel, the Narragansett Dawn … This is a very rigorous selection process. And it speaks highly for the collaborative effort led by the University of Rhode Island securing this vessel.”
In addition to Reed, Rep. Seth Magaziner, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor’s Office Christopher Abhulime, Rep. Teresa Tanzi, Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, Sen. Alana DiMario, and URI President Marc Parlange, were all present for the ceremony.
“This new pier and the Narragansett Dawn, which is to follow, will further strengthen URI’s status as a world leader in the study of oceanography and all of its related disciplines,” Magaziner said. “Tremendous work that is solving some of the greatest challenges facing our world and our human race.”
The new pier will be set higher than the old pier due to the Narragansett Bay rising six inches over the course of the last 30 years.
“That rate of increase is accelerating,” Magaziner said. “But, the work that is being done to combat and reverse climate change and make our world more resilient is being spearheaded here at URI.”
The pier was funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF five years ago selected the East Coast Oceanographic Consortium to operate a $125 million regional class research vessel.
“These things don’t happen in a vacuum,” Abhulime said, while praising the efforts of the General Assembly. “They happen because we have bold leaders … and, because of the presence of the University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island continues to be that place that everyone wants to be.”
With the improvements, URI’s Regional Class Research Vessel (RCRV) Narragansett Dawn can bring new technology and improved capabilities to studies. Narragansett Dawn is just one of three RCRVs in the country and the new pier will aid on-water research laboratory work, officials said.
The goal, officials said, is to “chart a course at the forefront of ocean science, education, workforce development and the global Blue Economy.”
“The new pier … is the beginning of maximizing the significancy of resource and point of public pride,” McEntee said. “The pier will create immediate beneficial financial returns for URI and the state of Rhode Island.”
McEntee added she believes the University of Rhode Island can lead the charge on a global level in oceanographic studies.
“Climate change is laughing at our shores and we need to do something about it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.