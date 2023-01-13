SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown Town Council held its first Capital Improvement Program work session of the budget season with the school district last week, where officials project $59,000 to go toward facilities at Broad Rock Middle School for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The district’s capital improvement facilities request calls for a $375,000 subtotal. It is requesting a subtotal of $452,087 to be put toward technology purchases, which adds up to $827,087.
Broad Rock’s gym floor has started to warp, due to age and location conditions and will cost $15,000 to fix.
The middle school will also need bathroom and kitchen upgrades for $15,000 and $12,000, respectively.
Director of Facilities Brian Mahoney clarified with the Town Council last week that the bathrooms need said improvements due to their age. The district is also considering the installation of vape detectors at Broad Rock – a Halo system which sends emails to administration if toxicity levels change in any room under surveillance. It also picks up on sounds that indicate violence or any other noise, Mahoney said, and is popular at the high school administrative level.
“We want to go in there, replace (bathroom) countertops, replace stalls, raise urinals, things of that nature, at Broad Rock for the students,” Mahoney said at the meeting. “With the incoming student body, they need to add one piece of kitchen equipment, they need to add a new register system, and a couple small fixes. They need a few more outlets installed, they need an ether net drop, from the ceiling to hook up into that cash register.”
The district also has $8,500 reserved for Broad Rock’s robotics room, which fills the former home ec space.
Although everything is disconnected, the room’s layout is still tailored for its former usage, Mahoney said.
“This money was to go to creat(ing) a better learning space for the students – add electrical sockets, take all the old home ec equipment out, take all the old venting out, and give them the full space,” Mahoney added.
The district is looking to invest $8,500 into Broad Rock’s parking lot as well, to reconfigure the traffic patterns in reverse. This includes line striping, barrier removal, curb adjustments, and sign replacements.
In total, projects exclusive to Broad Rock account for just under 10% of the district’s proposed improvement plan.
District security camera upgrades were on the capital improvement plan two years ago, but they could not be purchased due to manufacturing delays. The cameras are again on the fiscal year budget for 2022-23 at a cost of $106,000, as many of the cameras around the district are outdated, officials said.
“That would only be the buildings we’re keeping going forward, we wouldn’t be adding cameras to buildings that we’re going to be taking offline,” Mahoney said. “The high school already has a significant amount of cameras, but we wouldn’t be adding specifically there.”
HVAC controls and cybersecurity upgrades would cost the district $75,000. It would also need $55,000 for a vehicle replacement project. Mahoney said, currently the district has just one vehicle capable of plowing. This past year, it saw two of its trucks become inoperable.
Replacement of support staff laptops for teachers and teachers’ assistants would cost $56,250. Due to access points needing more wattage, new wireless access points at South Kingstown High School ($54,109) and network hardware ($30,054) combine for an overall expense of $84,163. The district is also calling for a $10,000 Cisco phone replacement of approximately 550 phones.
It would cost $45,000 to replace the fire alarm panels at the high school and Matunuck Elementary School.
Additionally, the district is looking to replace 20 defibrillators for a cost of $25,000.
“The current ones we have been discontinued, are out of date and they are no longer manufactured and no longer have replacement parts,” Director of Facilities Brian Mahoney said.
Mahoney said at the meeting, the items on the budget for facility improvements, if approved, are planned to be done by September for the start of the 2023-24 school year.
“Most of these – for the Broad Rock specifics – don’t have lead times,” Mahoney said. “Parking lot striping (takes) one day, the signs, one day. The kitchen equipment can be ordered mid-July … I don’t see any issue with the Broad Rock upgrades being done before school starts.”
