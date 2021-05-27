KINGSTON, R.I. — University of Rhode Island graduates soaked up the sun and reveled in the opportunity to graduate alongside their classmates at Sunday’s 135th commencement.
The state eased most COVID-19 restrictions just in time for URI to modify its plans enough to allow students to mingle and gather at the Kingston campus to receive their diplomas.
The key important parts for the graduates — walking across the stage, getting a diploma, and getting their official portrait in cap and gown — all took place.
Sunday’s College of Arts And Sciences ceremony featured the largest number of 2021 graduates at URI. The university held three ceremonies per day from Friday through Sunday for each of its colleges and graduate school.
All were held at Meade Stadium, URI’s football field. Separated by several feet and wearing masks, graduates sat in rows of chairs on the field, with the main stage built near the end zone.
Invited family members cheered them on and took photos from the bleachers.
Typically hours long in other years, the 2021 event was a truncated affair. Most of the keynote speeches and music selections were recorded before Friday, and are available to view, along with the weekend ceremonies, on URI’s website.
Caitlin Kelly actually graduated in December. The Narragansett resident was unsure then if she’d get to walk across a stage and get a diploma handed to her. It happened on Sunday.
Kelly said she’s happy to get her communications degree, but hasn’t decided where she’ll work yet.
“I did an internship with a communications company, but right now I’m working at a pharmacy,” the 2017 Narragansett High School graduate said. “I’m just trying to figure it out. The world’s my oyster.”
An in-person graduation was a nice reward after a really tough year of COVID restrictions, she said.
“I’m so glad they were able to set this up in a way that we’re all able to see our fellow graduates and talk to each other. And it’s beautiful out today. A couple of my friends who go to other schools aren’t able to have an in-person graduation. So I’m really excited.”
Lauren Jannetti of Lincoln was elated to be able to be there in person, with her family there as well. Jannetti is moving to New York City next month to pursue an acting career.
“We’ve learned a lot together, especially over this past year, we had to utilize skills we never had to use before, which is really important,” she said.
Friend and fellow graduate Mary Mullane, also a theater major, explained how COVID disrupted their final year, and how the students adapted.
“We were supposed to be in ‘Spamalot,’ and were part of the lead cast,” Mullane, of Warwick, said. “We had to go home and do all of our theater classes online. A lot of self tapes, a lot of sending in videos, which is hard. But again, we wouldn’t have learned how to do that important skill to have in the real world without COVID.”
Luckily, the seniors got to attend their theater classes at URI’s campus during their final academic year.
“In-person classes have been here all year this year, fortunately,” Jannetti said. “I know a lot of majors didn’t have the chance to do that.”
URI conferred 4,438 degrees (689 graduate and 3,749 undergraduate) upon 4,093 students during the weekend ceremonies. The number of degrees conferred is greater than the number of graduates because many students earn more than one degree.
Theater major Ryan Alexander of Portsmouth said one of his best memories of the past year was acting in “Miss Nelson is Missing,” an online play the theater department put on for elementary school kids throughout Rhode Island.
“It was a lot of fun. We got to stream, I was fully masked, we had to socially distance. It was a very interesting challenge,” he said. “I think it was really powerful for the department to do because it proves artists have been really resilient throughout this whole thing. People have been finding ways to make art and I think that’s just so incredible and powerful.”
He has a job lined up – teaching assistant for the Gamm Theatre’s summer camp in Warwick.
“Hopefully everything will go smoothly,” he said.
This marked the final commencement for URI President David M. Dooley and Provost Donald H. DeHayes. Both are retiring.
“I will have but a very few words to share with you this morning,” Dooley said as he prepared to confer degrees on the graduates. “But here’s the deal: when I stop talking, you are alumni. And everybody up there in the stands will never be happier. So here we go.”
Mona Hanna-Attisha, M.D., M.P.H., the Michigan doctor who was responsible for uncovering the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, which began in 2014, was awarded an honorary degree and give the keynote address.
The university also bestowed honorary degrees to Col. William P. Babcock, ‘68, M.A. ‘72, U.S. Army, retired, recipient of the Silver Star, the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Star medals, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and the Rhode Island Cross; Linda S. Birnbaum, Ph.D., the former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences of the National Institutes of Health, and the National Toxicology Program; and Navyn Salem, founder and CEO of Edesia, a U.S. nonprofit, social enterprise, with a mission to treat and prevent malnutrition in developing countries worldwide.
Delivering the commencement addresses were undergraduate speaker Edhaya Thennarasu of Chennai, India and graduate speaker Frank Martinez of Las Tunas, Cuba. As far as URI staff is aware, it’s the first year the university hosted two international student commencement speakers, according to spokesman Dave Lavallee.
